Litigation is a broad term and has many facets. There are several types of cases that involve litigation and several different ways those cases can be litigated in court.
David Wallace, partner in charge of the litigation group at Taft Stettinius & Hollister in Cleveland, talked about what litigation is and how it plays out over the course of a case.
“Litigation generally describes any time there is a lawsuit that is filed,” Wallace said.
Litigation can, but does not always, include a trial, he noted. People often use the term “litigation” to refer to a lawsuit that is pending for a year or more, that is either settled or decided on a motion through judgment.
“The percentage of cases that constitute litigation that are actually tried is a very small percentage,” he pointed out.
The process of a case usually begins with the client seeking counsel, an attorney meeting with the client and getting as much background as possible on the subject of the lawsuit, he explained.
“Then, once suit is filed, there is a process known as discovery, by which both sides have an opportunity to elicit information from the other side,” Wallace said. “That could be in the format of written discovery, where you ask questions and ask for certain categories of documents to be produced. It can also include, and almost always does, depositions of personnel or relevant witnesses.”
These depositions are formal proceedings where witnesses are required to testify under oath, he stated. Lawyers ask the witnesses questions, and the questions and answers are then transcribed. The transcript is then used in a variety of ways going forward, including during the common next step which is the filing of motions from each side.
“Once discovery is completed, there is a motion practice period where both sides have a chance to file a motion to try to have the case decided without going to an actual trial, and if that process does not end that way, there’s an actual trial,” he said.
Depending on a number of different circumstances, the trial can be either a jury trial or a bench trial, which is a trial decided by the judge, Wallace explained. The contents of a contract between the parties often decides whether a trial is a jury trial or a bench trial.
“I would say the default in most types of cases is a jury trial, but it is not all that unusual for parties who enter into a contract with each other to, in the contract, state you waive all your rights to a trial by jury (and it) can only be decided in a bench trial, or in an arbitration, which is another form of litigation,” he said.
Litigation is a very time-consuming process, he pointed out. It is very unusual for a case to be filed and tried within a year or less.
“It would be much more common for it to take more than a year, or more than two years in some cases,” Wallace said. “The system of trial by jury, in my belief, is still the best system on the planet. It’s amazing what eight or 12 minds with varying different backgrounds, how they can take in a significant amount of information that may relate to something they know nothing about and come to a reasoned decision that is a just one.”