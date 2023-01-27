What sets your school apart from others?
U.S. News and other publications rank Akron Law’s intellectual property law, trial advocacy and part-time Studies programs among the best in the country.
We are nationally recognized for experiential learning. Our trial advocacy teams are consistently among the best in the country, with 23 national and regional titles.
We work to instill a strong sense of justice and social responsibility in our students. We promote inclusion, diversity and equality through our admissions policies, Social Justice Fellows program, student organizations and community involvement.
Our law center features the latest classroom technology, plentiful study space and a beautiful commons area.
What advice would you offer someone looking to select a law school?
Choosing a law school is an important decision. I strongly encourage students to visit any law school they are considering, speak with current students and sit in on a few classes to be sure that the school is a good fit. Students should also know what support services each law school offers and what the outcomes are – employment rates, bar passage, academic success. At Akron Law, we are very proud of our 92% employment rate, our overall bar passage rates and the academic success services that we offer to all students to help them thrive in law school and beyond.
What services do you provide to help your graduates obtain their first position?
Akron Law career services offers one-on-one career counseling for all students and alumni. We provide resume and cover letter reviews, interview preparation, job search resources, job fairs, professional development programs and networking opportunities. We host two large on-campus recruiting programs each year. Career Services also offers an online job search platform with curated jobs, weekly emails comprised of important events, job postings and articles, and a monthly alumni newsletter, as well as out-of-state contacts and resources for those graduates seeking to relocate. Our team is extremely invested in each graduate’s success.
Emily Janoski-Haehlen is dean of The University of Akron School of Law.