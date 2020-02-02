While the national “Take Our Daughters and Sons to Work Day” is recognized on the fourth Thursday in April, for some Cleveland-area attorneys it’s a yearlong event.
“Dana has always been a fierce competitor and a great sport,” Nurenberg, Paris, Heller & McCarthy managing partner David Paris said about his daughter. “I mean, she was small in stature, but that never stopped her from excelling at anything she did.”
From a young age, Dana Paris prepared hard, played fair, didn’t whine in the face of bad calls and was humble in victory, David Paris said, “and it was that competitive spirit in sports that she brought to her professional life.”
The daughter of two attorneys, Dana Paris said she never felt pressured to follow in her parents’ footsteps.
Describing them as “true champions of the people,” Dana Paris said, growing up, she watched her father represent clients involved in complex injury and wrongful death cases.
“Helping the families and the clients navigate these horrific accidents through the litigation process and being able to get them a recovery and a sense of closure at the end of the day, I saw how satisfying that was for him,” Dana Paris said. “I knew that was something that I wanted to do.”
Noting she was able to clerk and intern at Nurenberg, Paris, Heller & McCarthy through high school and college, Dana Paris said, when her father gave her the option to join the firm after graduating from Cleveland State University Cleveland-Marshall College of Law in 2012, she took him up on it.
“I was not surprised,” David Paris said of his daughter’s decision to join the practice. “I was elated.”
Now a partner at the firm, Dana Paris, who was in the inaugural class of the CJN 12 Under 36: Members of the Tribe, believes creating a distinct line between their professional and personal lives has been the key to their success.
“At the very outset, once I passed the bar exam and was hired as an associate attorney at the firm, it was very clear that in the office he’s David,” Dana Paris said. “I don’t call him dad or father; he’s David, he’s the managing partner, he’s the boss.”
David Paris concurs. Explaining that, when Dana Paris joined, he insisted she be mentored by his partners and other lawyers at the firm, David Paris added, “I didn’t want to be that helicopter dad looking out for her and that worked out well.”
Three or four years into Dana Paris’ tenure at the firm, David Paris said he slowly started to bring her into some of his cases.
“And she asked me to work on a couple of her cases and it’s been great,” David Paris said.
Asked for advice on how to successfully maintain a familial work-life balance, David Paris said, “It’s tricky.”
“I try not to give anybody advice,” he explained. “Things work well with Dana and I because we’re very similar and I know when to shut up and I think she does too. I’m just grateful that it works for us.”
Dana Paris credits their successful partnership to their “phenomenal relationship.”
“He’s someone that I’ve (always) been able to go to,” Dana Paris explained. He helped her navigate childhood problems, and when she went to law school, he helped her navigate that too.
Noting she works 24/7, Dana Paris said her father also influenced her work ethic.
“Growing up, on the weekends he would bring me to the office and I would see him working nonstop,” Dana Paris said. To this day, she said the family meets for dinner each Sunday.
“We’re talking about cases, talking about the upcoming week, how to prepare for my upcoming deposition or trial, whatever it may be,” Dana Paris said, referencing those dinners. “We kind of have a fluid relationship where we’re talking about our plans for the weekend and then also cases and issues that we may have.”
Like Dana Paris, Jason Hochman grew up seeing his father practice law.
“I definitely grew up and it seemed like there was a strong pull towards the profession,” Jason Hochman said. “I’d always had a very close relationship with my father, I looked up to him. I guess for those reasons it was something that I was interested in.”
But his father, Dinn, Hochman & Potter, LLC, partner David Hochman, never suspected his son would follow suit.
“Never,” David Hochman asserted. “He told me as a junior in college that he was going to law school, which was surprising to me because he had never expressed an interest in that, and I had never really explored that with him.”
“I thought he was going to be an architect or a city planner,” David Hochman said. “Something maybe a little more creative than being a lawyer.”
Prior to his last year at Cleveland State University Cleveland-Marshall College of Law, Jason Hochman spent the summer interning at a different firm.
Following his graduation in 2005, he decided to join his father at Dinn, Hochman & Potter, LLC.
“I was very happy to have him,” David Hochman said.
Now a partner at the firm, Jason Hochman said he and his father both handle real estate and business transactional matters.
“I just enjoy getting to spend the time with my father and learning as much as I can from him,” Jason Hochman added. “It seems like he’s a never-ending well of knowledge when it comes to this type of work.”
Acknowledging it doesn’t always work out when family members go into business together, Jason Hochman advises others in similar situations to be patient.
“There’s definitely a transition from sort of being a child to being an associate or partner, and that does not happen overnight,” Jason Hochman explained. “When you get a job because of your family member, you also have to sort of over–prove yourself to demonstrate that you’ve earned it ... not solely just based on the fact that you’re related to someone.”
David Hochman said an experience with his father informed how he treats his son at the office. Explaining his father came to the firm as a client, David Hochman said he “treated me like a son instead of a professional.”
“And I found myself treating my son as a son rather than a colleague,” David Hochman said of the early days. “I got that straightened out relatively quickly, but it was a little difficult to see him in a different role.”
Almost 15 years into working together, David Hochman said, “It’s going very well. He does exactly the same type of work that I do, he has the same interests that I do.”
For those lucky enough to find success in working with their family members, Jason Hochman said it’s a great opportunity to see a parent in a “different light altogether.”
“Seeing them as a parent versus seeing them as a professional are two completely different things,” Jason Hochman said. “I continually am impressed by the wealth of knowledge and how skilled (he is at his) job, which is a side of your parents you might not actually ever know about when they’re just your parents.”
Publishers note: Jason Hochman’s wife, Jessa Hochman, is a member of the Cleveland Jewish Publication Company Board of Directors.