Formulating a resume requires careful consideration and effort in order to get noticed in the right way.
Attorneys Alecia Bencze, assistant director of career services at The University of Akron in Akron, and Doron M. Kalir, clinical professor of law, appellate practice clinic at Cleveland-Marshall College of Law in Cleveland, weighed in on the best way for law students looking for internships or jobs to prepare resumes. They also offered suggestions for a savvy social media presence in today’s hiring environment.
“Research, research, research,” Kalir said. “Tailor your resume and cover letter to the type of work the firm you are applying to does. Rather than addressing a letter to ‘Dear hiring manager,’ research who the hiring manager is.”
He added it is important to highlight work you have done that is the same as or adjacent to the type of legal work that firm does.
“They don’t need four lines about your server job,” Kalir indicated. “That job belongs there, but devote more space for work that is directly related to the work that specific firm does.”
In the current COVID climate, everything is becoming more digital, so optimizing resumes for the new work-from-home, flexible workplace culture is key. Bencze suggested using hyperlinks and QR codes on the legal resume to optimize a law student resume.
LinkedIn is the most important social media account to focus on, she said.
“While LinkedIn is the go-to professional social media account, students might also consider having a professional Twitter account or blog if either of those mediums is a better fit for their online professional brand,” Bencze added.
Hyperlinks or QR codes can link to LinkedIn pages/professional social media, websites or articles written by the student. Students should strive to reach 100% completeness on LinkedIn, include a professional headshot, and customize their profile URL to their name in order to maximize their experience on that platform. This will also allow for their LinkedIn profile to show higher in search results for their name.
In terms of personal social media, students need to be cognizant of keeping their personal and professional social media accounts separate.
“They should Google themselves from someone else’s computer or a different browser than they typically use,” Bencze said. “Is there anything they wouldn’t want a current or future employer to see?”
Students should search websites or accounts they have forgotten about tied to an old email or username they may want to get rid of.
“Any picture or comment that you, in 20 years, would be embarrassed by or would not want your kids to see, delete,” Kalir said. “On average, the person reading your resume is not of your generation. If you are not sure, ask someone 10 years older for their opinion.”
“The beauty of social media is that it’s dynamic, which gives law students the ability to grow on social media from their time in law school, to when they become a practicing lawyer.” Kalir added. “Understand that who you are is a 360-degree rotation. When you become an attorney, you are a professional under everyone’s gaze. Make sure what you present is what you want to be seen.”
Lisa Matkowsky is a freelance writer.