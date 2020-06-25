A lawsuit filed by TownHall and its general manager, Ryan Hartzell, against Cleveland Scene has been described by the media outlet’s attorney as “a retaliatory abuse of the court system by a business owner intended to silence negative reporting about his business.”
The May 21 complaint was filed in the Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas following a May 17 article originally titled, “Addressing Patio Concerns, Lago Ruminates on Nature of Art, TownHall GM Tells Black Woman to Go Back to the Country She Came From.” Cleveland Scene reported Hartzell told an African American woman on Facebook to go back to the country she came from.
It also addressed photos of TownHall’s patio that weekend, which was cited in a warning letter by city of Cleveland officials who visited the location to find staff not wearing masks, not enforcing proper distancing and employee temperatures not being checked before opening.
The alternative weekly newspaper soon discovered the Facebook comment in question was made to a former TownHall employee of Ukrainian descent, despite screengrabs circulating on social media showing Hartzell’s comment as being in reply to a black woman, as the headline originally stated. The story was updated and the headline changed to, “Addressing Patio Concerns, Lago Ruminates on Nature of Art, TownHall GM Says ‘Go Back to the Country You Came From.’”
The defamation complaint filed by TownHall and Hartzell states the original report was online for “at least four hours” and caused the plaintiffs to receive “threats on social media and in telephone calls.”
It also accuses Cleveland Scene of publishing “false and defamatory statements” against TownHall in the past.
TownHall and Hartzell are seeking an amount exceeding $25,000 to be determined at trial.
“The discriminatory statements by this popular downtown restaurant’s manager are discriminatory, intolerable and newsworthy regardless of whether they were made to a black woman, as Scene’s online article mistakenly reported for about one hour, or a Ukrainian immigrant, as TownHall admits and has apologized for,” attorney Peter Pattakos told the CJN. “TownHall’s claim that it was appreciably damaged by Scene’s temporarily and minimally inaccurate headline is frivolous. Scene expects that this lawsuit will be quickly dismissed and that TownHall and its owners will ultimately be responsible for paying its attorneys fees.”
Multiple attempts to reach attorney Christopher B. Congeni, who is representing TownHall and Hartzell in this matter, by email and telephone for comment were unsuccessful.