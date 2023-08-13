Tucker Ellis LLP in Cleveland has merged with Connor, Fletcher & Hedenkamp LLP, a business litigation firm in Irvine, Calif.
The merger will enhance Tucker Ellis’s existing national business litigation and trial practice, adding six attorneys, two staff members and a new office in Orange County, expanding the firm’s footprint in California, according to a news release.
Joining Tucker Ellis are Connor, Fletcher & Hedenkamp partners Edmond Connor, Matt Fletcher and Douglas Hedenkamp. Existing Tucker Ellis partner David Steele will also reside in the firm’s Orange County office. Connor, Fletcher & Hedenkamp attorneys Vasko Alexander, Andrew Johnson and Tyler Palmer will round out the Orange County roster.
“We chose Tucker Ellis because it best matched the culture of the law firm Ed Connor had already established when I joined as an associate in 1999,” Matt Fletcher said in the release. “We are proud of our firm and all we have been able to achieve together. Tucker Ellis has a deep bench in numerous practice areas, including a strong national business litigation and trial practice. This move will allow us to better serve our existing clients and readily attract new clients. Add to that the clear culture fit and we could not be more excited about our future with Tucker Ellis.”
Tucker Ellis managing partner Joe Morford said in the release, “CFH is a high-quality business litigation firm with a significant and well-earned client following. We’ve worked with them on several matters over the past several months and it has been a terrific experience for all involved – especially the clients. The quality of their team, both as professionals and as people, was an immediate fit for us. They are the perfect next step as we continue to build out our national business litigation and trial practices.”
The Orange County office is at 2211 Michelson Drive, Suite 1100.
Tucker Ellis is located in downtown Cleveland at 950 Main Ave. No. 1100.