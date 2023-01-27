What sets your school apart from others?
If you are interested in experiential education that is designed to elevate social justice, then the University of Cincinnati College of Law is the right choice for you. Home to the Ohio Innocence Project, the Legal Access Clinic, the Indigent Defense Clinic, the Domestic Violence Clinic, the Urban Morgan Institute for Human Rights, the Jones Center for Race, Gender, and Social Justice, as well as the Entrepreneurship and Community Development Clinic, and the Patent and Trademark Clinic. Every law student at UC Law has the ability to gain deep experiential experience during the law school career in a field that promotes and supports social justice. Graduates of UC Law are ready to hit the ground running to be champions for change in their communities.
What advice would you offer someone looking to select a law school?
When looking for a law school, make sure that the school matches your passion. Look to their clinics and centers to make sure there will be plenty of opportunities for you to pursue your dreams for what you hope to accomplish as an attorney. You should also look at where their graduates are employed. If you want to be in a specific location, make sure that school has plenty of graduates and contacts in that region. This will dramatically increase your post-employment opportunities.
What services do you provide to help your graduates obtain their first position?
The Center for Professional Development provides law students and graduates with a range of services including individual career counseling, as well as access to our job platform. Law students and graduates can take advantage of professional and career development programming that includes interviewing and job search skills, practice panels and workplace etiquette programs. In addition to networking events, the Center for Professional Development offers resume and cover letter workshops. Finally, the Center for Professional Development brings potential employers to campus where students can interview on site for jobs with law firms, government agencies, judges and other legal employers.
Michael Whiteman is the interim dean of the University of Cincinnati College of Law.