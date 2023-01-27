What sets your school apart from others?
Students can receive an online hybrid or traditional Juris Doctor. We offer graduate degrees in American and transnational law, including a Master of Laws and a Master in the Study of Law, as well as a M.S.L. in government contracting and procurement law. The law school also has collaborations with the university’s Human Rights Center and Hanley Sustainability Institute for students interested in studying the law in those areas. We are committed to inclusivity, service and justice inspired by our Catholic, Marianist heritage.
What advice would you offer someone looking to select a law school?
Observe in-person or virtual classes, participate in admitted student events, talk to students and alumni about their experiences at a particular law school, definitely visit campus and the surrounding areas, and research schools’ Standard 509 Disclosure required by the American Bar Association.
What services do you provide to help your graduates obtain their first position?
The University of Dayton School of Law career services office is dedicated to offering students and alumni comprehensive career planning services; including but not limited to job listings, identifying career options, aligning career opportunities with individual interests and skill sets, developing successful job search techniques, individual counseling services, resume and cover letter review, and mock interviews.
Andrew Strauss is the dean of the University of Dayton School of Law.