When eighth graders from Hathaway Brown and University School – both in Shaker Heights – went head to head for a mock trial last November, Hunter Isroff got thrown a curve ball.
The student who had been assigned to deliver the closing statement called out sick that day, meaning Hunter had to deliver not only the opening statement as he had prepared to do, but also the closing statement for the prosecution.
The eighth-grade Solon resident called upon his experience acting and improvising to get through the unexpected “encore” performance.
While Hunter said he’s unafraid of public speaking, the experience of preparing for the mock trial and performing in it helped him develop his skill in that widely feared task.
“We got a packet outlining the case,” he told the Cleveland Jewish News Jan. 24. “And then we also got similar cases in there. And then we also went on websites.”
He said part of his education at University School this year has entailed learning how to evaluate websites for their reliability as sources. He put that to use in doing the research for his opening statement.
In preparing for the mock trial, Hunter said he learned about the judicial system, the protections offered by the Fourth and Eighth Amendments of the U.S. Constitution, as well as legal precedent surrounding privacy, search and seizure.
The case being tried, State of California v. Casco, entailed credit card fraud that took place within a school.
A central question to it was evidentiary: whether money in a backpack was permissible as evidence because it had been obtained in what could have been considered an illegal search, Hunter said.
He said when it came to the day of the trial, he was surprised by how well prepared the defense team was.
“I was actually very surprised about, like, how good HB was because I thought we had this case,” Hunter said. “I thought we had some really good points. Then, when we actually went up on stage and argued against them, I was like, oh wow, they have some really good points, too.”
Still, he said, he, his teammates and coaches believed University School won the mock trial, although he acknowledged the two sides were “pretty close.”
“Obviously, I’m biased toward us,” he said. “I feel like we had a stronger case.”
Coaching Hunter and the other 15 students was Larry Friedman, who is an alumnus of University School and a graduate of Yale University in New Haven, Conn., and the University of Virginia Law School in Charlottesville.
Friedman debated for University School when he was a student and the school reached out to him about taking on coaching. Assisting him with coaching this year was Jeff Pierce, enrichment specialist for University School’s lower school. Patricia Dowd, former coordinator of student enrichment at University School, assisted in past years.
“I tell them at the beginning of the year, it’s a class about persuasion,” Friedman said. “All the skills that you learn as a lawyer, both in law school and I hope in the mock trial class, serve you well in business and in life. It’s skills not to be used in arguments with your parents. That’s not the point. But otherwise, those are persuasive skills that I think serve them well.”
Friedman said he tells the students, “When they’re done, they’ll know more about the law than 95% of adults who are not lawyers will understand things like the 4th Amendment exclusionary rule, which played a role in this year’s case – when you can allow evidence in and when you can’t. Some of the kids will actually research constitutional law cases. And as I said to them, you’re doing law school type stuff. And some of the boys really excelled. I mean, really, pretty amazing for 14-year-old kids.”
While the mock trial used to be held in front of a jury, first of students, then of parents and faculty, an unsettling trend of juror bias took place, Friedman said.
For the first time in 2020, there was no jury and no decision from the bench. So the students went through the trial without the rendering of a final verdict.
The trial this year took place at University School with an audience of students, faculty and parents.
Friedman of Shaker Heights is a sole practitioner and works primarily as an investor, but he has worked for Gibson Dunn in Los Angeles, for Squire, Sanders & Dempsey (now Squire Patton Boggs), and for Kahn, Kleinman, Yanowitz & Arnson, both of Cleveland.
“My point to the kids is, tons of us have law degrees and don’t use them to practice law,” said Friedman, who is a member of The Temple-Tifereth Israel in Beachwood. “In fact, my wife jokes when we go to my college reunion, tons of both men and women friends of mine have law degrees and nobody practices law.”
He said he has noticed “how impressive the students are,” describing them as “thoughtful” and “intellectually curious.”
“Not to sound trite,” Friedman said, “But how fortunate I am to be able to give back and do this for my alma mater. I’m just grateful. I feel that’s a real blessing.”
Hunter, who just turned 14, this year is playing baseball, golf and swims competitively, and is performing in the school musical. Plans for his bar mitzvah got waylaid by the pandemic.
He said he does not know what he wants to do professionally.
“There’s just so many cool options,” he said.
Hunter recommends others take part in mock trials if they’re interested.
While he enjoyed the post-trial pizza party, “because then we got to celebrate our victory,” he said he also enjoyed the time he spent with other students and coaches preparing.
“Going up on stage was obviously the best part of it,” he said. “Because it was finally like, our hard work had paid off and the day had come.”