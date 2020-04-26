Have you heard? On March 22, 2020, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine, through the director of the Department of Health, Dr. Amy Acton, issued a stay-at-home order for all Ohioans to help slow the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic. Originally, the order extended through April 6. However, on April 2, DeWine through Acton extended the order through May 1, and it remains unclear if DeWine intends to issue a subsequent amended order as May 1 approaches.
As the days go on (and on and on) however, many Ohioans and others nationwide are advocating, even protesting, for the complete repeal of any stay-at-home orders, such as Ohio’s, and for states to lift restrictions and re-open their economies.
Given the unprecedented nature of the COVID-19 pandemic in recent times, there nevertheless remains confusion among some people about the governor’s order and whether it is really an order at all.
First, the governor’s order is not a suggestion, it is in fact an order; it holds the force and effect of law, and violating the order, quite literally, is a crime. Ohio Revised Code Section 3701.352 provides, “No person shall violate any rule the director of health or department of health adopts or any order the director or department of health issues under this chapter to prevent a threat to the public caused by a pandemic, epidemic, or bioterrorism event.”
Local law enforcement agencies are enforcing the order by issuing citations to people engaging in nonessential or nonexempted activities, including gatherings of more than 10 people, and other prohibited activities as outlined in the stay-at-home order. Police have issued citations to people who hold or attend house parties and also to people who are caught stealing from grocery stores. While leaving the house to go grocery shopping is a permitted activity under the order, leaving the house to steal from the grocery store is not and, accordingly, constitutes theft and a violation of the order.
Naturally, if violating the order is a crime, it begs the question – what are the potential penalties for violating the governor’s order? To cut right to the chase – yes – you can go to jail for violating the order. Ohio law makes violating any order issued by the director of the department of health a misdemeanor of the second degree. See R.C. § 3701.99. In Ohio, a misdemeanor of the second degree carries up to a maximum term of 90 days in jail and a maximum fine of up to a $750 fine. A judge could also impose a period of probation in lieu of a jail sentence, for up to five years.
So, the next time you are invited to a neighbor’s house party, you should probably think twice. Attending such an event could not only spread the deadly and contagious COVID-19, but with the order in place, it could have serious legal consequences.
Larry W. Zukerman is the managing partner of Zukerman, Lear & Murray, Co., LPA in Cleveland and Adam M. Brown is an associate attorney.
