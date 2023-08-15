So much of an individual’s most personal information and assets are attached to their identity. When a person’s identity is compromised by way of someone stealing their Social Security or credit card numbers, the consequences they may suffer can be scary.
Ian Friedman, founding and managing partner at Friedman Menashe Nemecek & Long in Cleveland, discussed how consulting an attorney can help a person whose identity has been stolen.
CJN: What happens when someone comes to you after having their identity stolen?
Friedman: If somebody came here, I would tell them the process that needs to be taken which is contact all your credit companies and vendors and so forth to let them know what happened, to put a freeze on your credit and a fraud alert. I would also say that you have to go immediately and file a police report. And then, you’re going to have to go to the BMV (bureau of motor vehicles), get a new license and also put in a request for a fraud investigation. Unfortunately, there’s a lot of steps to it. It’s really inconvenient and it’s really concerning because someone can really make life difficult for the victim of it. You also have to put one of the credit reporting companies on notice, whether it’s Equifax or Transunion and, once you make that report, they then have an obligation to notify the other two reporting companies.
CJN: How difficult is it for law enforcement to figure out exactly who stole a person’s identity?
Friedman: It is difficult with the advances of technology and the ability of the culprit to disguise their online usage, and they make it hard. It’s not often that the identity theft by way of computer hack is recovered, particularly when it’s from overseas. So it comes down to protecting all of your data and all of the ways in which someone can get your identity, but there are investigative arms. You (can) go to local law enforcement. If you go to FBI.gov and you go to IC3 (Internet Crime Complaint Center), the FBI has a mechanism to report. So there’s lots of different ways to do it but the reality is it is very difficult to identify and certainly to apprehend overseas actors.
CJN: What are some of the most common things a person does when they get a hold of someone’s identity?
Friedman: They usually try to make purchases right away, using the identity, using credit numbers and so forth. They try to make immediate purchases. It’s probably the most common which is why you should always be looking out for identity alerts. You should be signed up for fraud alerts from your credit card companies. That’s usually the first thing. Then you get into more sophisticated operations where identity is utilized to intrude into different data systems, work computers and so forth. It really depends.
CJN: What role does artificial intelligence play in identity theft?
Friedman: I think AI (artificial intelligence) today is certainly being utilized. There’s obviously great benefit to it, but it’s also opening up actions that are nefarious in nature. There’s no question about that because we already are starting to see how AI is being used to validate sources and we later learn that it really wasn’t a true reflection of the originating sender or messenger. I think that, just like anything in life, you’re going to have AI used for positive reasons and you’re also going to have people using it for negative and even criminal purposes.