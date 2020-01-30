Content provided by advertising partner
President Donald J. Trump has been impeached by a majority vote of the U.S. House of Representatives. While many are undoubtedly aware of this historical occurrence and further aware the president must stand trial before the U.S. Senate, many are left to wonder what happens next? Where do we go from here? What are the potential outcomes of the president’s impeachment trial before the U.S. Senate?
The U.S. Constitution directs the U.S. Senate to handle the impeachment trial of the president, over which the U.S. Supreme Court Chief Justice (in this case, Chief Justice John Roberts) presides. Senators function as “jurors” during the trial and after hearing witnesses and reviewing evidence, they ultimately vote to determine whether the president is guilty or not guilty.
To convict the president on the Articles of Impeachment (charges) two-thirds of the “members present” in the Senate must vote in favor of finding Trump guilty.
So what happens if the present is convicted by the Senate? Can he go to jail? The answer is no. The penalty for conviction on an impeachable offense is limited to either removal from office, or removal and prohibition against holding any future offices of “honor, trust or profit under the United States.” To prohibit Trump from holding any future federal positions of office however, would require an additional vote in the Senate, with a majority of senators voting in favor of such a sanction.
Although a convicted president’s potential penalties from the U.S. Senate are limited, this does not mean the president (or former president, following removal from office) is home free. The Constitution provides “the party convicted shall nevertheless be liable and subject to indictment, trial, judgment and punishment, according to law.” This means the president could still face an actual criminal indictment, trial and sentence for any allegations of and subsequent convictions for federal offenses, above and beyond the removal sanctions imposed by the U.S. Senate.
Ultimately, if the president is removed from office, pursuant to the 25th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution, the vice president will become the president. Then, as the new president, he will nominate a new “vice president who shall take office upon confirmation by a majority vote of both Houses of Congress.”
If the Senate fails to convict, Trump is still considered impeached, but he is not removed from office. This was the case with respect to both President Bill Clinton in 1998 and President Andrew Johnson in 1868 (Johnson avoided removal from office by only a single vote). Considering the Republican Party holds 53 of the Senate’s 100 seats, naturally, many expect the Senate’s final vote to fall short of the required two-thirds, or 67 votes to convict and remove the president.
Certainly, both Democrats and Republicans will agree Trump’s impeachment trial before the U.S. Senate constitutes a historically significant event. While the outcome of the president’s impeachment trial may have far-reaching implications, the odds are stacked in Trump’s favor, given the Republican-dominated Senate and heated political climate.
Larry W. Zukerman is the managing partner of Zukerman, Lear & Murray, Co., LPA in Cleveland and Adam M. Brown is an associate attorney.