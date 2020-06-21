Ari Witkes and Larry Madorsky are forming a new legal association in Beachwood this month and will work out of an office at Beachwood Place in Beachwood.
“We are not officially a partnership so we wanted to make sure that was distinguishable,” Witkes said. “We chose the word association, but more accurately we will be working in concert on some shared files.”
Witkes said the two men share a love of learning, and hope to continue to learn from each other as they move into their new office space.
Madorsky graduated from The University of Cincinnati College of Law and has been practicing law for more than 40 years. He specializes in divorce law and wills, trust and estates.
Witkes graduated from The Ohio State University Moritz College of Law in 2016. He is a business attorney with an emphasis on creditor rights.