American Electric Power will pay Elsa Thompson’s family $5.4 million after the jury reached a verdict April 15 in the wrongful death trial.
On May 25, 2019, Thompson, an 85-year-old woman who lived alone in Marietta in southeastern Ohio, died in a house fire after a storm took down branches of an old maple tree in her yard and pulled the electric service drop, the power lines running from the overhead pole to her home, down to about 6 feet above the ground.
The downed power line was first reported by a neighbor around 2 p.m. to AEP before Thompson reported it herself around 5 p.m. and was told someone from the utility company would be there around 6 p.m., Jordan Lebovitz, an attorney with Nurenberg Paris in Cleveland who represented the family, told the Cleveland Jewish News April 18.
“She called again just before 8 p.m. and was told that someone from utility would be out, that she didn’t need to worry, that she was able to go to sleep, and that it would be taken care of by the morning,” Lebovitz said.
The electrical fire started just before 11 p.m. in her family room and Thompson died from inhaling the products of combustion.
“It’s really awful, and it’s a true tragedy that could have been prevented if utility properly responded to her hazard call,” Lebovitz said. “A very important, known hazard to the company.”
The Thompson family was also represented by the two attorneys from Cogan and Power in Chicago, John Power and Thomas Prindable. The defense was represented by attorneys Jason T. Gerken, Elizabeth L. Moyo and Sara C. Schiavone of Porter Wright Morris and Arthur LLP. in Cleveland.
The family sought $8 million from AEP for wrongful death damages for the anguish and loss suffered by the surviving family members and survival action for conscious pain and suffering of Thompson before dying.
“The jury returned a verdict on Friday in the amount of a total of $6 million; $4 million attributed to the wrongful death damages, $2 million attributed to the survival action for conscious pain and suffering that Elsa suffered,” Lebovitz said.
In addition, the jury also returned a verdict of 10% comparative fault on Thompson for failure to have smoke detectors present and working in her home, reducing the payment to $5.4 million. The trial took place in the Washington County Court of Common Pleas.
“There’s no outcome for the tragedy that this family suffered that would make anybody happy, however we strongly believe that justice was served, and that the community will be safer knowing that AEP was held responsible and accountable for its failures on May 25, 2019,” Lebovitz said.