Larry Zukerman, managing partner of Zukerman, Lear & Murray, Co., LPA in Cleveland, was recently named the 2022-23 president of the Cleveland Metropolitan Bar Association Foundation.
Sworn into the role on June 16, he replaces Lee Ann O’Brien, who served from 2021 to 2022, and was the first business affiliate and non-lawyer president. Zukerman began practicing law in 1985 after graduating from Case Western Reserve University School of Law in Cleveland, where he has also taught as an adjunct professor for 23 years. In 1993, he founded Zukerman and Associates – which eventually morphed into his current firm.
Zukerman, who lives in Beachwood and attends Solon Chabad, has been a bar association member for 37 years and has been involved with the foundation since its inception 15 years ago. Considering his long-term affiliation with both organizations, being elected to the one-year term presidency role is an honor, he told the Cleveland Jewish News.
“It’s a privilege that the nominating committee selected me to serve in this capacity,” he said. “I am honored they’ve entrusted the stewardship to me.”
The CMBA Foundation functions as the charitable arm of the bar association, Zukerman said, noting they’re the ones to raise money to fund the bar association’s various charitable and community projects. For example, the Louis Stokes Scholars Program provides opportunities for students from the Cleveland Metropolitan School District and East Cleveland City Schools to participate in an eight-week summer mentorship program. In this program, they’re mentored by lawyers and provided paid internships in legal and legal-adjacent organizations throughout Cleveland. There, students are provided the opportunity to see if they want to proceed to go to law school or a law-related field, Zukerman said. It just graduated its 2022 class on July 29.
A newly established program, the Next Generation LSAT Scholarship Fund, is also something that excites Zukerman as he gets comfortable in his presidency, he said. An early champion of the program, this fund allows students of “lesser means the ability to obtain a scholarship for LSAT mentorships and programming so they can be on equal footing when they take the examination,” he said.
“We’re trying to level the playing field, to give disadvantaged students access,” Zukerman said. “It is very meaningful to me. Our purpose is lawyers giving back - that’s our slogan. I find that I’ve been blessed with a good career and I worked hard. I think other people should have the access to do the same.”
Another program Zukerman is eager to grow is CMBA’s 3Rs program, which connects lawyers, judges, law students and paralegals with high school students. Through a series of six lessons during the school day, 3R volunteers help students understand and appreciate the U.S. Constitution and share information on how students can achieve their post-high school goals. Since its debut in 2006, the program has reached more than 37,200 students in Cleveland and East Cleveland classrooms, according to the CMBA website.
Along with legal community support, another focus of his tenure will be on the bar association’s 150th anniversary, which Zukerman said they’re working “diligently to make this an amazing year.” But what he is most looking forward to is seeing a return on investment – a bolstered Cleveland legal community full of young students eager to pursue law, he said.
“It is so amazing to see these young people enjoy our programming, many of whom who want to continue through law school,” he said. “The most rewarding part of the job is seeing these young people shine throughout the process.”