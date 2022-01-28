Aaron Evenchik likens litigation to a chess game, and said he believes whichever lawyer is better prepared and wants it more will win the case in court.
He does both transactional work and litigation primarily around real estate and construction for Hahn Loeser in Cleveland.
“I like drafting a contract in a way that’s so clear that if there’s a dispute later on, it really won’t be disputed,” the sixth-generation Clevelander said. “Everybody knows how this risk was shifted.”
Evenchik serves on the boards of Cleveland Hillel Foundation, Council Gardens, Hebrew Academy of Cleveland, ACE and chairs the Homebuilders Association Developer’s Council.
CJN: What case are you most proud of?
Evenchik: There are two.
A construction company had somebody claiming they breached a contract and was seeking in excess of $10 million in damages. So it was a two-plus week arbitration. And we prevailed. We defeated the claim for $10 million and were actually awarded a substantial portion of our attorneys’ fees.
In the second unrelated case, we were the general contractor for a senior housing development. So the owner sued us. We then had to sue all the subs and their insurance companies. And while the owner got a verdict against us, we were able to get verdicts against all of the subcontractors and their insurance companies. We technically lost against the owner, but we were able to collect everything that we had to pay the owner plus every penny of our attorneys’ fees.
CJN: Has your religious observance presented challenges for you?
Evenchik: In (a) Cincinnati case, I was able to get the court and the arbitration panel to agree to avoid Friday hearings. And you know, I basically packed and brought a lot of my food. But then you got clients. So not only do you have to do witness prep and your other work, but you’ve got to entertain them. So I went to some of the fanciest restaurants ever and would just sit and sip a soda while they all ate their steak.
CJN: What impact do you think being visibly Jewish has on judges?
Evenchik: I think me being a visibly Orthodox Jew can be advantageous most of the time. Because I think people presume that I’m telling the truth, that I almost look like clergy in some courtrooms. That is a reputation that if you’re ever caught being dishonest or pushing the line too far, once that happens, it colors everything going forward with that judge or arbitrator. That’s a hard line to maintain.
CJN: What impact do you think it has on your clients?
Evenchik: A lot of my clients are Italian, Catholic, religious people. And there’s a tremendous amount of respect that we have for each other in our own faith.
CJN: What’s your professional pet peeve?
Evenchik: Not checking your work.
CJN: What advice do you give young lawyers?
Evenchik: You make partner your first year. You set your tone, you set your reputation about being a hard, diligent worker and being detail oriented. If you can build your reputation that first year, everyone will say, “Oh, this person is on track, they’re going to make partner some day.”