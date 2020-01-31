Abbie R. Pappas loves many facets of her job as an associate attorney at Singerman, Mills, Desberg & Kauntz Co., LPA, where she specializes in trusts and estates. She has experience in both domestic and international tax and estate planning, is licensed to practice law in Ohio and New York, and is also a member of the Estate Planning Council of Cleveland.
And unless Pappas could convince someone to pay her to become a movie critic, she said being an attorney in her field is a dream come true.
CJN: What did you want to be when you grew up? Why?
Pappas: A movie critic. I could watch movies all day every day.
CJN: What inspired you to enter law?
Pappas: I realized that there isn’t really a market for movie critics. I also thought law school would be extremely interesting, and I was right – that was probably my favorite three years of my life.
CJN: Why did you want to focus on estate planning and administration of trusts and estates?
Pappas: It’s a great combination of law and personal family counseling – you really get to know your clients as individuals.
CJN: What Jewish values do you use in your work?
Pappas: Giving tzedakah – one of the things I like most about estate planning is helping others find the best ways to meet their charitable goals.
CJN: What do you enjoy most and least about your job?
Pappas: Most: Meeting with clients, but also getting “quiet time” to myself when I’m drafting their estate planning documents. Least: Billable hours.
CJN: What mistakes do you most frequently see your clients make?
Pappas: Thinking that they can do estate plans themselves online or by using software. “DIY” estate planning is a terrible idea – you don’t know what you don’t know, and the software or online forms don’t take into account your family’s particular needs or goals. You need to engage a professional to help you.
CJN: What is your most frequently given piece of legal advice?
Pappas: Don’t be penny wise but pound foolish. You’ll spend less money engaging a lawyer to do things right at the outset than you will having them fix problems later on.
CJN: How do you use your knowledge as a lawyer outside of work?
Pappas: I use my organizational skills, interpersonal skills and attention to detail in my capacity as a lay leader at various Jewish organizations, such as the Jewish Federation of Cleveland.
CJN: If you could take a three-month sabbatical from work, how would you spend it?
Pappas: Living in Jerusalem.