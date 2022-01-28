Receiving his undergraduate degree from Ohio University in Athens, associate trial attorney Adam Brown studied at The Ohio State University’s Moritz College of Law and graduated in 2014. Soon after, he landed a job at Zukerman, Lear & Murray, Co., LPA in Cleveland, where he has practiced ever since.
But, his interest in criminal defense didn’t start in law school, his undergraduate studies or even during high school. For Brown, his passion for criminal law and true crime started in middle school when a friend ran into some legal trouble.
“I wanted to help him but I couldn’t,” he said. “That always stuck with me. I was already intrigued by true crime, and liked reading true crime books, nonfiction and watching those TV shows. I was really interested in organized crime and fraud. When I wanted to become a lawyer, it felt natural. This is also the most interesting area of practice. It’s very fulfilling, and it can be fun, scary, exciting, sad and thrilling all at the same time.”
CJN: How did you end up at your firm?
Brown: I was actually in law school with (Larry Zukerman’s) nephew. I am friends with him, and he lives in Columbus and also practices law. He knew I was interested in criminal law, and when our third year came around, he told me to interview at Larry’s firm. I sent him my resume and cover letter, and talked to him on the phone a couple times. He also came down to Columbus and we had lunch and asked me to come to Cleveland for an interview. I did. After, he would text me legal questions during the interview process – like complex questions – to ask me what I thought. I would respond the best I could, and then he offered me a job. I’ve been here ever since.
CJN: What career milestone are you most proud of?
Brown: There are big cases, but I can’t think of one specific thing. There have been lots of milestones for me – whether it is specific cases, practicing in front of specific bodies or courts. But we won a really big Title IX case in July 2020. That was a big milestone for the firm.
CJN: What advice would you give to your law school self?
Brown: If there is a will, there is a way.
CJN: Who is your mentor? What impact did they have on your professional journey?
Brown: In addition to my parents, both of whom I would consider mentors in their own ways, I would have to say my uncle Murray has always been a mentor of mine. He is a civil litigator in Colorado Springs, Colo., who has always encouraged me to be logical, level-headed, relatable and professional while also being an aggressive advocate for my clients at the same time.
CJN: What excites you most about the future?
Brown: I’m looking forward to new and challenging cases. One area that comes to mind is the recent explosion of mainstream activity with cryptocurrency. I anticipate more cases, possibly involving cryptocurrency fraud, theft or other related offenses, coming across my desk.