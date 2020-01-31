Reminger shareholder Adam Fried co-chairs the firm’s estate, trust and probate litigation practice group. Beyond his success as lead trial attorney in a multitude of estate and trust disputes, Fried is also active in academia. Having taught the wills, trusts and estate class at Cleveland State University’s Cleveland-Marshall College of Law, it should come as no surprise that, if he weren’t a lawyer, Fried said he would likely be a teacher.
“The closest thing to lawyering, I think, is teaching,” he said. “Good advocacy, at its heart, requires good teaching skills: framing the subject, educating as to the legal implications, and explaining why the facts demand your prayed for result.”
CJN: Are there any legal matters keeping you up at night?
Fried: Many cases I am working on get my attention in the middle of the night. While I am not generally an anxious person, our clients place their faith and trust in my ability to accomplish their goals. This is an awesome responsibility that commands nighttime attention.
CJN: What about your practice do you most enjoy?
Fried: I really enjoy the advocacy process of taking a huge, diverse, disconnected and disputed grouping of information and converting it into a concise story.
CJN: What recent changes in law have most affected your clients?
Fried: Guardianship law has recently been impacted by the Ohio Supreme Court’s changes to Superintendence Rule 66. This is important to me and my guardianship clients, because the rule changes attempt to modernize the way we view and protect older adults who may require guardianship due to circumstances of cognitive impairment – especially when there is evidence of financial exploitation, elder abuse or self-neglect. The rules place at the center the humanity of the at-risk person by requiring person-centered decision making and attempting to preserve independence of the older person.
CJN: What is your most frequently given piece of legal advice?
Fried: Legal problems cannot be efficiently solved if the lawyer and client cannot concentrate on the information meaningful to the problem. Think of a knot in your shoelaces, but instead of two strings, the client has many strings. Within five minutes of discussion, the client will typically pull on all strings at once, which essentially tightens the proverbial knot. My best legal advice is to first identify the problem for which the client needs assistance, then to separate the operative facts from the facts irrelevant to the problem. When the “fluff” or “noise” is removed, a whole host of strategies come into the light and let the problem solving begin.