As a founding partner of Ciano & Goldwasser, LLP, in Woodmere, Andy Goldwasser’s life is anything but boring, especially as a trial lawyer, and the president of the No Pain No Gain Foundation, which was created following the death of a classmate due to cancer.
Goldwasser said he didn’t always think he would be a lawyer.
“I happened upon it when I enrolled in a program to get my master’s degree to teach English,” he said. “I had a semester to kill before the master’s program started, so I got a job doing clerical work in a firm. I enjoyed what I saw and that led me on the path to becoming a lawyer. I de-enrolled in my English program and quickly enrolled in law school.”
CJN: What drew you into practicing law and what did the journey look like?
Goldwasser: My father was a trial lawyer, I enjoyed the action of litigation and enjoyed its competitive nature. I enjoy learning about all types of different things, which is what happens when you’re a litigator. If you have a brain-damaged baby case, you learn about child brain damage. If there is a construction accident, you learn all about construction law, etc.
CJN: What was a major turning point in your career and how did it affect you?
Goldwasser: It started in law school. I went to school at night and worked throughout. And during law school, I was a claims adjuster investigating truck accidents. My job was to go out in the middle of the night and investigate truck crashes, where people were severely injured. From that, I decided I wanted to represent people who were catastrophically injured.
My first truck accident was actually a car that went under a tractor-trailer and a woman was decapitated. As crazy as it sounds, I found it interesting. My job was to secure the evidence, interview the witnesses and photograph the scene – gathering information lawyers would use later. I really learned about my practice of law from the ground floor up.
CJN: How did you become involved with the No Pain No Gain Foundation?
Goldwasser: In 1985, I was a sophomore in high school and my closest friend died of bone cancer. From that and many years later, we developed a foundation in his honor where we raise money and do direct giving to the cause. That kind of thing sticks with you forever, but good things come from it.
CJN: What role does your Jewish heritage play?
Goldwasser: In my house, Judaism was a sense of community. Not in the proverbial way, but in a very profound way. My mother, in particular, was very active in NCJW. She was president. So, she instilled in us the sense of community that all of us in my family try to pass on to others by helping within the community in general.
CJN: What advice would you give to your younger self?
Goldwasser: First, have a passion for what you do. Second, have a drive to achieve your goals, and third, don’t be afraid to ask for help from people who know more than you.
Goldwasser said his success goes back to his involvement with his firm and colleagues.
“My success has really been driven from the familial relationship that I have with my law partner and our entire firm,” he said. “We have a special place at the firm that believes in giving and everyone here has a real passion to help people.”