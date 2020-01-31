As a child, Arthur Elk dreamed of one day becoming a lawyer.
It wasn’t until law school that his sights narrowed, Elk said, explaining, “I came to realize that I wanted to be a trial lawyer, advocating for my clients.”
He discovered the quickest path to achieve his goal was representing victims of crime as an assistant prosecutor. And after two years, Elk was elected Ashland County Prosecuting Attorney, a position he held for two successive four-year terms.
“It was important to me, in representing victims of crime, to bring courtroom justice to people who had experienced one of the worst moments of their lives,” Elk said.
Now managing member of Elk & Elk, a firm he founded with his brother, David Elk, the attorney added, “Having fought hard for victims of crime, it was a very easy transition for me to shift my focus to representing victims of personal injury thus allowing me to continue on my path as a trial lawyer.”
CJN: Are there any legal matters keeping you up at night?
Elk: Our standard is for every Elk & Elk client to receive the highest quality legal representation. I’m constantly thinking whether there’s anything more that my staff or I can do to make certain that every detail is covered while preparing each case. There are times I wake up in the middle of the night and make notes on legal strategy and tactics with an eye towards aggressively advocating for whichever case is then on my mind.
CJN: What would you do if you weren’t a lawyer?
Elk: It would be cool to be a race car driver. I have always had a need for speed, but if that didn’t happen I would probably really enjoy doing medical research.
CJN: What about your practice do you most enjoy?
Elk: I most enjoy being able to obtain recoveries for our clients which allow them to return to as normal a life as possible given the severity of their injury or loss. These families are surviving the most unimaginable consequences through no fault of their own. I find it very satisfying to obtain justice for them by providing the highest quality of legal representation.
CJN: What recent changes in law have most affected your clients?
Elk: The last several years have seen tort reform inclusive of economic caps passed as laws in legislatures throughout our country. I cannot understand why our legislature would take the ultimate decision on damages away from a jury of the injured party’s peers. Juries decide life or death issues on criminal cases, and are certainly just as well-equipped in civil cases to determine just compensation for injury victims.
CJN: What is your most frequently given piece of legal advice?
Elk: People often times misunderstand if they are adequately covered by their own insurance. I always tell my family, friends and clients that they need to carry uninsured and under-insured motorist coverage, not only on their auto and home policies, but also on any excess or umbrella policies. The reason I give this advice is because unfortunately there are people driving on our roadways that either have no insurance or are grossly under-insured. God forbid if one of these people causes you injury and are either uninsured (has no insurance) and/or under-insured (low limits or not enough insurance) then you need to have uninsured and under-insured insurance to protect your family. When someone in an accident that is not their fault suffers a disabling injury they will need access to funds provided by their own uninsured or under-insured insurance coverage.