Reminger Co., LPA attorney Barbara Bellin Janovitz has served as the Cleveland firm’s chair of the estate planning group for more than 20 years – and has been counseling clients on estate planning, and probate and trust administration for over a decade longer.
Her practice focuses on estate and gift planning, estate tax law and planning, probate and estate administration, trusts and trust administration and asset protection planning. Working in what can be a sensitive area of law, Janovitz said the sensitivity and compassion needed is what drew her to those practice areas.
“I chose estate planning as the area of law in which I wanted to specialize because I am able to utilize my personal and technical skills to educate and advise clients about the personal, as well as the tax and legal aspects of their estate plan and to assist them through the administration process with compassion,” she said.
In her day-to-day work, Janovitz counsels clients on both simple and complex estate, charitable and retirement planning matters, and has experience dealing with the Internal Revenue Service to resolve estate and gift tax issues – helping clients analyze, develop and implement estate plans, from basic planning to cutting edge techniques for high net worth clients, according to Reminger’s website.
She is a member of the Cleveland Metropolitan Bar Association’s trust and estate section; the Ohio State Bar Association’s trust and estate section; the Ohio Women’s Bar Association; the American Bar Association, trust and estate section; and the Cleveland Estate Planning Women’s Group.
In the community, she is vice president of the Beachwood City Council, first elected to council in 2015, when she was the first woman elected to that council in 15 years; on the board of directors of the Benjamin Rose Institute on Aging; on the board of trustees at Rose Centers for Aging Well, where she is also development chair; a member of the Case Western Reserve University Estate Planning Advisory Council; a professional advisory committee member at Cleveland-Marshall College of Law; and a member of University Hospitals Health Systems’ Diamond Advisory Group.
CJN: What is your favorite part about being an attorney?
Janovitz: My favorite part of being an estate planner is having the ability to form and maintain close, long-term relationships with clients and their families from varied backgrounds while helping them make good personal and tax-related decisions. Each client’s personal and financial situation is unique, which has made my work in the field interesting for the past 35 years.
CJN: What are the biggest challenges you face in your field?
Janovitz: It is challenging to find younger attorneys who want to become estate planners.
CJN: What would you be doing if you weren’t an attorney?
Janovitz: I would be doing more volunteer work, traveling, and in six months, spending more time with my granddaughter.
CJN: How does Judaism influence your work in this field?
Janovitz: The concept of helping others is at the core of my practice, and I am able to guide many clients in charitable planning.