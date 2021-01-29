Cleveland native Barbara K. Roman grew up in South Euclid to “proud middle-class Jewish parents” who expected her to attend college.
A graduate of Brush High School in Lyndhurst and a lifelong member of Park Synagogue in Cleveland Heights and Pepper Pike, when she attended The Ohio State University in Columbus, she thought she might become a psychologist. But, she developed an interest in criminal justice and law. She decided to become a lawyer at a time when women were just beginning to enter the field in numbers.
“I probably could have had a really satisfying career in business or real estate or international law,” said Roman, 70, a partner at Meyers Roman Friedberg & Lewis. “But women lawyers didn’t get clients in those areas of law.”
Divorce law and family law, she said, suit her because of her empathy and ability to solve problems.
She is a proponent of the use of collaborative law to resolve divorces.
CJN: How does collaborative law work in divorce and why should clients use it?
Roman: The idea is to reach common ground and an agreement to best fit the needs of the family through transparency and active listening. We have law, finance and mental health professionals all part of the team that helps them through what’s probably the most challenging time of their lives. By using this process the parties avoid the stress and confrontation of litigation.
CJN: What are your pet peeves?
Roman: I hate when lawyers fight just to fight to appeal to vulnerable clients who think that’s what they need. So I really abhor that. When professionals don’t fully inform their clients of the risks and rewards of the fight or the argument, I think it leads the clients down the wrong path. And I hate when lawyers prolong litigation in order to increase fees that don’t benefit the client.
CJN: What is your most common advice to clients?
Roman: Stay on the high road. The process can easily – and the emotions can easily – bring you down. But I think the court sees through the gamesmanship that’s sometimes played out. And so I adopt what Michelle Obama said, “When they go low, we go high.”
CJN: How does Judaism dovetail with your practice?
Roman: I think that trying to maintain the Judaic philosophy of the importance of family and respect for one another is the way that Judaism dovetails most with my practice. While in divorce it’s not always possible to keep the family intact, a good result can at least keep the family relationships together. Even though you’re divorcing, the family is still a family.
CJN: What is the best outcome in contentious divorce with children?
Roman: Keeping the kids out of the fight avoids a lifetime impact on the kids. Because no matter what age they are, they are affected by the fact that their parents divorced. I always say, it’s not that they divorced, but how they divorced that makes all the difference.