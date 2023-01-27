As a product of the Hebrew Academy of Cleveland in Cleveland Heights and a trained rabbi who studied in yeshivas around the world, Benjamin Hoen’s interest in Jewish philosophy and law texts led him to becoming an attorney.
He began working as a law clerk at Weltman, Weinberg & Reis Co., LPA after returning from Israel and shortly after applied to Cleveland-Marshall College of Law, now Cleveland State University College of Law, where he attended at night. After graduation, he joined the firm’s real estate practice group as an attorney.
“I’ve been with the firm now since 1998, so it’s been a long journey and one that I’ve met a lot of great people in,” Hoen said. “I’ve learned from a lot of great people.”
Now a senior attorney who rose through the firm under the mentorship of others, he relishes in the chance to pay it forward by hiring and mentoring new young attorneys, especially in setting an example for others coming up through the yeshiva education system.
“There were a lot of skilled lawyers in our firm that mentored me when I was younger and put me in a position to be successful, to do good work for clients,” he said. “And ultimately, that’s kind of what we believe in. Being in the Jewish community, we believe very strongly in paying it forward (and in) education.”
He advises associates aiming for partnership that being a good attorney is important, but so is building personal relationships with those you work with – both for and against.
“Your goal is to build a personal relationship with that person, so that they respect you, so that they understand your positions,” Hoen said. “And ultimately, building those alliances is how you become a successful lawyer internally and externally.”
He said this personal touch was lost during the COVID-19 pandemic, but he is looking forward to the future as people slowly come back together in person. As a big sports fan, he enjoys the opportunity to take clients to the Cleveland Guardians or Cavaliers games to build those relationships.
Hoen also stressed the importance of not only knowing the law, but reading the definitions and having a deep understanding of the law and what you want to accomplish as a lawyer.
Whether he wins or loses a case, at the end of the day, he said he is part of a chain in the legal community that links back hundreds of years and forward hundreds of years. What’s more important is how he can leave a mark and pay it forward.
“You’re only as good as your last game, right?” Hoen said. “Isn’t that what they say in sports? ... Your mark that you’re going to leave on the community – the legal community and the community in general – is not necessarily that I won my last game, but it’s what have I produced for the future of the industry.”