Bradley Greene has practiced law for 31 years, but elder law wasn’t always his focus. He entered the field of elder law as a result of challenges his father faced toward the end of his life.
His firm specializes in medicaid planning, life-care planning, and elder law, which includes estate planning, probate administration and elder abuse.
For the last 10 years, Greene has been supporting and advocating for older adults and their families to provide them with the help that they need.
CJN: How long have you been practicing law?
Greene: In this particular field for 10, practicing law for 31
CJN: What do you enjoy the most about your job?
Greene: Helping people when they’re at their most vulnerable.
CJN: What would you want to be doing if you weren’t an attorney?
Greene: A social worker
CJN: What advice would you give to someone who wants to be an attorney?
Greene: A lot of people go into law because they think they’re going to make a lot of money. But it’s really about making a difference in peoples’ lives.
CJN: Do you have anything on your bucket list?
Greene: I’d like to travel more. I’ve always wanted to go to Hawaii