For Brandon Duber, practicing law is about helping people and making a positive difference in their lives when they are most in need. Duber said he was inspired by his father Michael to enter law and to focus on workers’ compensation, personal injury, criminal defense and medical malpractice as his father does.
Duber said he saw his father “helping people who didn’t always have the ability to help themselves. ... It was just something that he loved and was passionate about and so I thought it would be something that (would be) enjoyable for me as well.”
Duber, who works at Bentoff & Duber Co. LPA, with offices in Cleveland and Beachwood, said he soon found out that how much practicing this type of law meant to him.
“There’s a lot of people that are in really bad positions, whether financially because they’re injured and not able to provide for the families anymore and there are people with just really bad injuries and pain and falling into the difficulties with the workers compensation system and injury system,” he said. “It’s nice to help people to get treatment so that they can feel better and move on in their life or get money to provide for the families, put food on the table and pay their mortgage and take care of their kids. ... At the end of the day, it’s about making a difference for people.”
Duber, who serves on the Orange Village Council and, until recently, was council president, said he has been inspired by Judaism’s emphasis on making positive change in the world.
“It goes to helping people, whether it’s giving tzedakah to help people who are in need; it’s a similar path of being a good person ... that’s always how I’ve lived my life,” Duber, who belongs to Park Synagogue in Cleveland Heights and Pepper Pike, said.
He recommended other young professionals carefully consider what they are passionate about when choosing a career.
“You’ve got to find something that makes you happy,” he said.
Duber said that does not necessarily mean following your family’s recommendations because while he was inspired by his father’s career and is passionate about the law, that is not always the case.
“Because if your family is (recommending) something that’s not enjoyable, I don’t think that’s the right thing to do necessarily,” he said.
Duber said even while he was inspired by his father, he still tried a different career path at the outset, prosecuting criminal cases in Colorado before coming back to Ohio to join the family firm.
“I think it’s important to find your own path first,” Duber said.
In the end, he said he just found worker’s compensation to be more interesting, more rewarding and such personal satisfaction is important.
“You’ve got to find what your passion is,” Duber said.