Brian Eisen, managing partner of The Eisen Law Firm Co. LPA in Beachwood, has a single pet peeve: lying.
“By commission,” he writes. “By omission. Just lying. It is shocking how often lawyers simply do not tell the truth. Now, maybe we’ve come to the point where laypeople just expect lawyers will lie. But it still sickens me. Don’t lie about the facts; tell your client’s story using those facts. Don’t lie about the law; the truth will come out. Just tell the truth and deal with the consequences.”
Eisen represents plaintiffs in the area of medical malpractice and wrongful death, an area of law he chose based on his initial interest in becoming a veterinarian.
CJN: What Jewish values do you carry into your work?
Eisen: Perhaps the most important Jewish value I carry into my work is chesed, which I take to mean caring for others and helping people in need. My entire professional life has been devoted to caring for and helping people whose lives have been shattered by catastrophic injuries. I do my best to listen to every potential client who calls me and to offer what help I can, even when the circumstances cannot justify a lawsuit.
CJN: How has COVID-19 affected your practice?
Eisen: The small size of our firm and our focus on only one practice area makes us nimble. We switched to Microsoft Teams and Zoom seamlessly, so there wasn’t much disruption to our practice. The biggest issue has been the reluctance of courts to hold jury trials. Without an imminent trial, insurance companies drag their feet and refuse to make reasonable settlement offers. On the upside, people have begun paying close attention to their health care and to medical issues in general. They have begun evaluating medical issues and experts critically. This may result in more informed jury pools in the future.
CJN: What cases have you been most proud of?
Eisen: It’s easy to feel some temporary pride whenever I achieve a large settlement or verdict for a client. But I feel most proud when I have successfully represented an injured child. Those cases are some of the toughest, most resource-intensive cases to handle but also the most rewarding, because the outcome usually is life-changing or even life saving.
CJN: What is the most common mistake your clients make?
Eisen: Not contacting me soon enough. Ohio has a very short and strict time limit for filing suit for medical negligence. And a good malpractice lawyer wants to investigate a case fully before filing. Too often, people with very serious injuries and very strong cases contact me only after it’s too late.
CJN: What is the best possible outcome for your clients regardless of a settlement amount?
Eisen: My clients sincerely want to hold negligent caregivers accountable so no one else will have to endure what they have endured. In many cases, that accountability includes changes in the behavior of individual doctors or changes in hospital policies, procedures, or protocols.