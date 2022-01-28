About Brian

Age: 55

Hometown: Shaker Heights

Synagogue: Anshe Chesed Fairmount Temple

Undergraduate school: Harvard College

Law school: Harvard Law School

First paying job: I had a Sun Press newspaper route when I was 14 years old. I have been a news junkie ever since. In addition, I went door-to-door collecting payments, which helped me develop good interpersonal skills at an early age.

How I relax: To paraphrase Warren Zevon and others, “I’ll relax when I’m dead,” though I guess riding my Harley Davidson Street Glide CVO can be “relaxing”

If I weren’t an attorney: This reminds me of a famous quip by former soccer star Peter Crouch when he was asked a similar question. It’s worth Googling. I suppose if I weren’t an attorney, I would be a neuroscientist. I majored in neurobiology in college, and cases involving brain injuries are some of the most fascinating cases I work on today.

Best advice I ever received: Help the little guy. The big guy doesn’t need you. That, and you only have one reputation – don’t screw it up.

Next Cleveland sports championship: Monsters (my son just started working for the Monsters – let me know, he’ll hook you up with tickets – sorry, I’m kvelling)

Must-watch TV: Any show that doesn’t have ridiculous and unethical commercials by attorneys who don’t actually handle cases.

Favorite NE Ohio restaurant: Tommy’s, Zhug and The Fairmount. I went vegan a few years ago, and all of these have great vegan-friendly options.