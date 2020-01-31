As a partner in Vorys, Sater, Seymour and Pease LLP’s Cleveland office, Bryan Farkas practices financial services, creditors’ rights, real estate and business law.
Beyond representing financial institutions and servicers in workouts, restructurings, insolvency proceedings and litigation matters, Farkas serves as outside general counsel for several companies.
Prior to attending law school at Case Western Reserve University, the attorney completed a post-graduate program in Jewish philosophy and Talmudic law at the Heiden Torah Institute, Machon Shlomo. He continues to spend a significant amount of time in Israel.
Farkas is a member of the Jewish Federation of Cleveland’s community planning committee. He also serves on boards at the Jewish Education Center of Cleveland, Cleveland Chesed Center and Naaleh.
Asked what he would do if he weren’t a lawyer, Farkas laughed and said he would be a movie star.
He later changed his answer.
“Psychologist,” he said on a more serious note. “I’m fascinated by the human mind and it’s interplay with emotional health.”
CJN: Are there any legal matters keeping you up at night?
Farkas: My client’s problems are my problems. So, as a business lawyer, I try to stay on top of the latest legal trends and creative, but effective, solutions.
CJN: What initially drew you to your practice area?
Farkas: Challenging work; and helping people. I love people – as a lawyer, I’m afforded the opportunity every day to help businesses and their owners solve some of their most difficult challenges. When I accomplish that, it’s incredibly rewarding.
CJN: What about your practice do you most enjoy?
Farkas: Assisting entrepreneurs accomplish their goals.
CJN: What recent changes in law have most affected your clients?
Farkas: Consumer and employment laws.
CJN: What is your most frequently given piece of legal advice?
Farkas: I try to encourage clients to look for the most effective and efficient resolution to a problem from the outset. Sometimes that means seeking compromise sooner rather then later.