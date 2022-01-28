When Carolyn Cole isn’t preparing for mediation of product liability and toxic tort cases at Thompson Hine in Cleveland, she is devoting energy and time to the young professionals board of Breakthrough Public Schools.
“Before I became a lawyer I taught children with autism,” Cole wrote the Cleveland Jewish News.
Born and raised in Shaker Heights, Cole graduated from Shaker Heights High School, and understands that she benefited from a high quality public education that not everyone in Greater Cleveland can obtain.
“Providing children with a free and appropriate public education is a mission I care deeply about,” she said, explaining her interest in the group of K-8 charter schools for children in the Cleveland area.
“Being a part of Breakthrough during the pandemic and witnessing all of the work that went into quickly ensuring each child has access to a computer and internet in order to continue providing an appropriate education for all children has been especially impactful.”
CJN: How has Judaism played a role in your job?
Cole: The shooting at the Tree of Life synagogue in Pittsburgh in 2018 had a profound impact on me. It made me scared to attend High Holiday services, and nervous every time my parents told me they were going to Saturday services. It’s hard not to think, “That could’ve been me.” We as Jews are not alone in that. There is so much hate in this world, and so many who have to fear just going for a run or going to work. While the world does not feel like a safe place for everyone, I want to make sure that my workplace, and the legal industry, does. Currently, I serve as the Cleveland co-chair of the Diversity, Equity & Inclusion Initiative. The goal of the DE&I Initiative is to provide a diverse, inclusive environment for all to succeed though programs and initiatives addressing racial, gender, sexual orientation, and accessibility issues. For me personally, this also includes raising awareness about different religions and religious observances. I am proud of the work our firm is doing to combat discrimination and inequities in the legal industry and our community, but we know there is much more work to do.
CJN: How has COVID-19 changed the way you litigate?
Cole: COVID has changed so much about the way we litigate. Before the pandemic, everything was done in person. I would travel for depositions, court conferences, mediations – it was all in person. Now, we’ve adapted to doing everything via video conferencing, which has really eliminated the need for most travel. I’ve had to become a lot more proficient in all of the technology that comes along with practicing law from your computer screen, but it is now starting to become second nature.
CJN: What do you most enjoy about negotiating a case?
Cole: At my core I’m a people-person, so interacting with others is always more enjoyable for me than sitting behind my desk. Negotiations allow me to use my interpersonal skills to achieve great results for our clients.
CJN: Who were your mentors and in what ways?
Cole: Like many people, I have dealt with insecurities and imposter syndrome throughout my life. My most valuable and impactful mentors are the ones who recognized this and helped me overcome those obstacles. In middle school, I had a teacher named Mr. Hutch who was the first person (outside of my family) who recognized that I could do more and be more, and challenged me to be my best while encouraging and supporting me every step of the way. He has continued to do that ever since. When I started at my law firm, I was fortunate to work with Stacey Greenwell, a colleague at the time who always pushed me to do more than I thought I could do, because she knew I would succeed and wanted me to prove it to myself. Both of these individuals selflessly took the time to understand me, help me grow, and give me opportunities to succeed. I would not be where I am today without them.
CJN: What do you find to be the most stressful part of your job? And how do you tackle it?
Cole: The most stressful part of my job is that I am always on call. There is no Monday-Friday, 9-5 in this job. The feeling that you could get a call at any moment makes it hard to “turn work off” and relax. Over the years I’ve become better at determining what is truly an emergency and what can be handled another day. That, coupled with the amazing team I work with who I know can step in when necessary, makes it much easier to deal with.