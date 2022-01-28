Charles Daroff didn’t foresee himself becoming a lawyer until he was a college student.
Although he always recognized his communication and negotiation skills, the 60-year-old real estate and finance attorney said it wasn’t until after he graduated with an undergraduate degree in English that he found himself considering law school.
“The opportunity to use those skills in an intellectually challenging way to help people solve problems drove me to law school after I earned my undergraduate degree in English,” Daroff, who is a partner at Walter | Haverfield in Cleveland, said. “To this day, the profession has served me well, and I thoroughly enjoy what I do.”
Outside of his practice, he has also taught real estate and finance as an adjunct professor at Case Western Reserve University School of Law, which is his alma mater, and Cleveland State University Cleveland-Marshall College of Law.
CJN: How did you end up at your firm?
Daroff: I started at a large law firm after graduating from law school in 1998. Ten years later, my mentor, Ed Hurtuk, and I opened a small boutique real estate law firm where we practiced together for 22 years. Walter | Haverfield acquired our small firm in 2019. It was a great move because it allowed us to greatly expand and strengthen our real estate team with a firm that shares our same core values: providing creative and customized solutions that deliver outstanding results.
CJN: What career milestone are you most proud of?
Daroff: I am most proud to have been named the Cleveland Real Estate Lawyer of the Year in 2013 by Best Lawyers, a prominent, worldwide attorney ranking publication in which individuals are recognized only after extensive peer-review surveys. I have also been included in each edition of Best Lawyers since 2008. Furthermore, I’m especially proud to have been included in the 2020 class of the Cleveland Jewish News’ 18 Difference Makers.
CJN: Do you find yourself emulating your Jewish values in your day-to-day work?
Daroff: The Jewish ethic of kavod is one that guides me in my day-to-day work. I endeavor to pay respect and to honor everyone with whom I interact – starting with my parents, who imbued in me the values that motivate me to live by the Golden Rule of treating people as I would want others to treat me.
CJN: Who would you say is your mentor? What impact have they had on your professional journey?
Daroff: My four children are my mentors. From the moment I became a parent, I realized that the world is much bigger than just me. Thinking about their future inspires me to try and be the best at everything I do.
CJN: What excites you most about the future?
Daroff: I am excited by the opportunities for more engagement between Israel and Arab and Muslim countries that flow from the historic Abraham Accords, by the marriage of my son this fall, and for the pandemic to end – sometime very soon, G-d willing.