Little could have prepared Craig Weintraub, attorney at The Law Offices of Craig Weintraub in Cleveland, for the adversity he would face when he took on the internationally-publicized case of Ariel Castro nearly 10 years ago. Castro was charged with 977 counts, including kidnapping, rape and aggravated murder. The crimes spanned between the years 2002 and 2013, during which Castro held Amanda Berry, Gina DeJesus and Michelle Knight captive in his Tremont neighborhood home.
“I was hired by Ariel Castro’s uncle, who was a very successful businessman in the Puerto Rican community,” Weintraub said.
Weintraub recalled that the case wasn’t very different from the rest of his practice, but its high-profile nature was something he had not encountered before.
“There was a lot of learning on how to deal with the international media scrutiny that came with the high-profile nature of the case,” he said.
He said he received multiple death threats for representing Castro.
“For some reason, people had this belief that I supported and condoned what he did, but I was simply doing my job and representing him and trying to ensure that he did not receive the death penalty, which is what the prosecutor originally sought,” he said.
Weintraub said Castro had no real exit strategy from his complicated double life. This ultimately led to the women escaping from his home.
He said Castro was a man who, to the public, seemed like an ordinary person when he went out on his own or took his young daughter, who was born in captivity, out to do seemingly normal things such as go to parks, restaurants and shopping centers.
“But, he didn’t have an exit strategy for how he was going to end this because, once his young daughter became aware of her surroundings, and that she was trapped and held prisoner just like her mother and the two others, it became a difficult situation for him as to how to end it,” Weintraub said.
The day Berry, DeJesus and Knight escaped and Castro was arrested, Castro intentionally left the door unlocked, Weintraub said.
“They routinely, at that time, started checking the doors to see if they were locked or not,” he said. “He intentionally left it unlocked and they were able to escape. I think Amanda was the first one that was out.”
After agreeing to a plea deal of life in prison without parole, plus a minimum of 1,000 consecutive years, Castro was later found dead in his cell at the Correctional Reception Center in Orient, located south of Columbus in Central Ohio.
Weintraub said he has been involved in multiple other cases that have been widely publicized locally, but nothing else on an international scale.
“The Castro case was on television,” he said. “The sentencing, in particular, was televised internationally on CNN. So, it was so unique that I was contacted by people that I went to grade school with and temple with that live around the world and, in that regard, it was interesting.”
He described Castro as a psychopath who was damaged, himself, during his childhood, adding that it was no excuse for his conduct.
“He suffered from the beatings that he undertook and the sexual abuse when he was a child and that’s similar to some of my other clients, but they never went out and abducted people and held them captive for 10 years,” he said.
Weintraub said his Jewish faith has guided him in how he approaches his clients, and has molded his morals and integrity. He takes the most pride in being able to handle the stresses that come with being a lawyer, he said. The best advice he has ever received as an attorney is to have patience.
Weintraub has two Bernese Mountain Dogs who he reveres as his kids.
“I don’t have any children, so they get an amazing amount of attention,” he said. “So, I love being with the dogs, walking the dogs at the Metroparks.”
Looking forward, he hopes to continue succeeding in his work as a defense attorney, he said.
“(I want) to continue to be able to successfully represent my clients and obtain great outcomes for them that put them on the right track for the rest of their lives,” Weintraub said.