For Cynthia Krips Port, giving back to the community is a top priority. In addition to her work as an estate planning attorney at Hahn Loeser & Parks LLP in Cleveland, she spends her time volunteering for organizations such as the Beachwood Schools Foundation, the Mandel Jewish Community Center in Beachwood and Milestones Autism Resources in Warrensville Heights.
“I grew up in a pretty Jewish household and my father was a lawyer,” Krips Port said. “A lot of us go to law school, thinking we’re going to repair the world. So, I think tikkun olam, that idea that it’s your responsibility to do your part to repair the world, plays into wanting to be a lawyer and wanting to serve your clients and wanting to make things better.”
Planning for the handling of one’s estate after death can be scary for some clients, so any day that she can help someone get their affairs in order is an accomplishment, she said.
“A lot of clients come in reticent to do this; they’re scared to talk about that,” she said. “They don’t want to deal with what’s going to happen after they’re gone and, of course, not everything we do is dealing with stuff that happens after they’re gone, but it’s sometimes hard to get people even in the door. And I think there’s a palpable sense of relief when they sign their documents.”
Pieces of advice that Krips Port has received as an attorney, and carried with her throughout her career, are to write down everything she does when she does it, keep track of her time as it goes and ask for help when she doesn’t know something, she said.
Krips Port’s volunteer work began when she asked to get involved with the Beachwood Schools Foundation and the Mandel JCC Book Festival, she said.
“Beachwood Schools Foundation and book festival, I think I asked, ‘Could I get involved’ and then I was brought on,” she said.
Krips Port’s daughter has autism, so her volunteer work at Milestones began through her acquaintanceship with the organization’s founder, Ilana Hoffer Skoff, she said.
“Milestones, they reached out to me,” she said. “I knew Ilana Scoff, who is the founder, and they knew that I had an autistic daughter and that I was interested in the mission.”
She said she believes her volunteer work brings attention to organizations that people might not otherwise be aware of.
“At work, I’ve connected some people to the helpdesk at Milestones and been able to introduce even some clients and friends to Milestones; so, in that way, I think bringing in people who maybe didn’t know about the organizations,” she said.
Similarly, with the book festival, she was able to help bring in authors to speak with generations that the festival hadn’t previously served, thereby bringing in “new blood” and exposing them to broader communities, she said.
Looking forward, she said she hopes to continue volunteering for organizations that hold meaning to her and helping her clients to the best of her ability.
“I want to continue to serve organizations that the mission speaks to me and continue to participate in any way that I can support any of these organizations in whatever capacity that is – either lending expertise or support; to build my practice, to continue to serve my clients the best I can; to learn from my esteemed colleagues,” Krips Port said.