For Daniel A. Gottesman, the Jewish values of honesty and integrity come to play in his practice of corporate, real estate and health care law.
Gottesman, a partner at Ulmer & Berne LLP in Cleveland, represents private equity funds, family offices, and long-term care investors and providers in structuring, negotiating, documenting, and closing complex real estate acquisitions and divestitures, joint ventures, leases, and private placements. He assists owners, operators, and managers of skilled nursing and assisted living facilities across the United States.
He studied advanced rabbinical studies at Rabbi Isaac Elchanan Theological Seminary prior to pursuing a J.D. at Fordham University, where he served on the staff of the Fordham Environmental Law Review and was a recipient of the Archibald R. Murray Public Service Award.
CJN: How have your Judaic studies contributed to the way you approach your work?
Gottesman: My Judaic studies have contributed to my approach to work both from an intellectual standpoint as well as a moral/ethical standpoint. Nothing is quite as intellectually challenging and rewarding as delving into the depths of the Talmud, and I hold myself to an extremely high moral/ethical standard set by Jewish tradition.
CJN: What kinds of transactions do you most enjoy and why?
Gottesman: I tend to enjoy transactions that involve complex structuring or drafting or that present a unique set of problems that need to be solved, as that is where I believe I can add the most value.
CJN: What skills do you think are most important in terms of being successful in your practice?
Gottesman: A combination of technical skills such as drafting and negotiating, and social skills such as communicating clearly, being responsive and genuine, engendering trust, and the ability to read people and situations. It is critical to always focus on the objectives of the client and not to allow ego to get in the way.
CJN: What is your most frequently given piece of legal advice?
Gottesman: Without giving away any trade secrets, probably advising my clients as to how to mitigate risk, whether it is the risks that arise prior to closing on a transaction or the risks that can arise following the closing of a transaction.