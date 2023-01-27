Danielle Garson describes her journey to becoming a lawyer as a “process of elimination.”
A principal at McCarthy, Lebit, Crystal & Liffman Co. LPA in Cleveland, Garson said law was always an option for her because of her regular exposure to the Cleveland legal community through her father, Ken Liffman, McCarthy Lebit principal, board chairman and president. Ken Liffman is also a member of the Cleveland Jewish News Foundation Board of Directors. Saying her father always said she’d be a good lawyer because of her thoughtful, analytical and deliberate approach to things, her teen years were spent trying to do the exact opposite, Garson said.
“I graduated with a double major in marketing and logistics and supply chain management,” said Garson, who lives in Pepper Pike and attends The Temple-Tifereth Israel in Beachwood. “I tried to stay away from a legal career, but it found me. I had a lot of summer jobs in different fields, and I found I didn’t enjoy anything. But, I did enjoy studying for the LSAT because it was all logic puzzles.”
Now, she’s 12 years into her career and focuses her practice on business and corporate law, real estate and construction law, mergers and acquisitions, and banking and finance law.
“I realized my parents were right – being a lawyer fits my personality and work ethic,” Garson said. “I love going to work every day and I am so lucky to have a mentor like my father.”
Before joining McCarthy Lebit, Garson practiced at Meckler Bulger Tilson Marick & Pearson LLP in Chicago, which was acquired by Philadelphia-based law firm Cozen O’Connor in 2015. She originally focused her practice on litigation, but Garson said she realized it made her unhappy.
“But I remembered when I was a kid, coming to work with my dad and I’d watch him work,” she recalled. “We’d then drive around the city and he’d point out the deals he worked on. He was always really proud of what he did. And that ingrained in me what you can do with real estate law. You’re building and creating something. You can see physical, positive results.”
Building those relationships throughout Cleveland, making principal and having a good work-life balance are only some of the things Garson is proud of, she said. Making sure she has enough time to enjoy work and her family, Garson said Judaism plays a key role in making it all work out.
“I think of my grandparents, who were Holocaust survivors that died around the time I became a bat mitzvah,” she said. “I remember them very clearly teaching me to prioritize what matters. My grandmother always told me not to cry over anything that doesn’t cry over you. I realize now it means to not worry about materialistic things, that people matter, and to show compassion, empathy and interest in others.”
For the next generation of lawyers, Garson emphasized the importance of hard work.
“Work very hard, even as a first-year or a clerk,” she said. “You set that tone right when you walk in the door. Don’t consider it a trial run. Second chances are often hard to come by. Work hard, be diligent and own up to your mistakes. This is the time you work your hardest.”