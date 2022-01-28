Having represented thousands of injured clients throughout the state of Ohio for more than 57 years, David Elk at Elk & Elk in Cleveland has devoted his professional life to helping injured people receive the compensation they deserve.
Elk, a Cleveland Jewish News 18 Difference Maker in 2018, was born in Cleveland and is a graduate of Cleveland Heights High School.
This spring, he will have a classroom named in his honor at his alma mater, Case Western Reserve University Law School.
Elk said he learned at an early age the value of hard work, honesty and compassion, and that he tries to instill those values into young lawyers.
“I have always lived by the rule that the client’s needs come first,” Elk said. “However, you must be able to balance work and family. This I have tried to do my entire life.”
As part of that balance, he works with several family members at Elk and Elk.
CJN: What is it like to work with members of your family?
Elk: What is truly amazing is that my wife Marilyn works at the office. My younger brother, Art, has been my law partner since 1984. His wife, Jody, also works at the office and my daughter, Mindy, is a CPA and an attorney in the firm. Art and I have never had a problem working together since we were always close growing up and have managed to make important decisions together. We have 20 attorneys and about 60 support staff with offices throughout the state.
CJN: What was the most satisfying moment in your career?
Elk: I can honestly say that I know how the big insurance companies take advantage of people. The most satisfying moment in my career was when I worked hard on a case, ended up with a good result and the client turns to me and says, “Thank you.” I knew then that I had obtained a good result for my client. It is important for our clients to understand we can’t change what happened to them, but we can try to obtain justice for them and provide top quality legal representation.
CJN: How does Judaism dovetail with your career?
Elk: Judaism has been an integral part of my life as a youth, being bar mitzvahed at Taylor Road Synagogue. My religious beliefs have helped me be caring, compassionate and philanthropic and to understand the importance of giving back.
CJN: What about giving – as a firm and an individual?
Elk: I support a wide range of organizations including the St. Augustine Hunger Center, donating 200 turkeys each Thanksgiving and doing the same at University Hospitals and MetroHealth Medical Center. It is so important to help families and create a positive influence where we live and work. I believe it is the right thing to do. I help support the American Cancer Society, Ronald McDonald House, Cleveland Rape Crisis Center, Boys and Girls Clubs of Cleveland, Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation, Cleveland Pops Orchestra, Apollo’s Fire Orchestra, and many other organizations.
CJN: Why Cleveland?
Elk: Cleveland is such a wonderful place to raise a family. As a mid-size city, we have wonderful world-class hospitals, Cleveland Metroparks (best in the country), world-class colleges, beautiful suburbs, wonderful restaurants, world-class sports teams and probably one of the best climates in the world eight months of the year. Why would we ever want to live anywhere else?