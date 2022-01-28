About David

Age: 82

Hometown: Moreland Hills

Synagogue: Park Synagogue

Undergraduate school: Case Western Reserve University

Law school: CWRU Law School

First paying job: I worked for my dad’s business, Elk Motors in Cleveland. That’s where I learned how to deal with people and understand their desires and try to be compassionate to their needs.

How I relax: When I am not working, my wife, Marilyn, and I enjoy just being together and with our family on vacation. We both enjoy reading good books and going out to dinner.

If I weren’t an attorney: I would have liked to have been a professional baseball player. Marilyn and I loved going to Cleveland Indians games for years and cheering on the Tribe. Maybe this is the year for a championship.

Best advice I ever received: Always weigh your options very carefully.

Must-watch TV: “Yellowstone” and “Blue Bloods”

Favorite Northeast Ohio restaurant: Umami