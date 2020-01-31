Hahn Loeser & Parks LLP associate David Hopkins handles civil litigation matters for financial institutions and other corporate clients in the technology and food production industries. He often defends clients against claims involving breach of fiduciary duty, breach of contract, negligence, securities actions and other business torts.
The attorney is also active in pro bono work and volunteers with the Legal Aid Society of Cleveland.
Hopkins did not always plan on attending law school, however, and said early on he imagined himself becoming a physician.
“When I was younger, I was almost certain I wanted to be a physician,” Hopkins said. “As I got older, I discovered that I loved rhetoric and argumentation. Soon after that, I changed the course of my education and career entirely.”
CJN: Are there any legal matters keeping you up at night?
Hopkins: Any matters that have pressing legal issues involving my clients keep me up at night as those issues come to a head. Specifically, legal matters involving contract deadlines keep me up at night as it is incredibly important to make sure that our clients stay compliant with all of their contractual obligations.
CJN: What drew you to litigation?
Hopkins: I have always enjoyed using persuasive arguments to help people. The fact that words on a piece of paper can persuade judges in cases involving millions of dollars or substantial individual rights has always fascinated me. I am incredibly lucky that I have an opportunity to be paid for it.
CJN: What about your practice do you most enjoy?
Hopkins: I enjoy being able to solve difficult problems in order to make sure that my clients can sleep easier at night. Litigation can be incredibly taxing on clients, and we are always here to make sure that the process is as painless as possible.
CJN: What recent changes in law have most affected your clients?
Hopkins: Certain changes to the rules of civil procedure have affected the ability of our clients to have the last word on some of their most pressing motions. Specifically, a party that files a motion now has the right to file a reply brief in support of that motion even after the opposing party files a brief against that motion. That used to vary from court to court in Ohio, so this is a major change that can affect the course of a case significantly.
CJN: What is your most frequently given piece of legal advice?
Hopkins: Make sure you are telling us everything. If you do not think it is important, it is better for us to make sure now than to find out it was important later.