When attorney David L. Drechsler was in grade school, he would ride the school bus.
On the bus, his classmates would get into altercations and the bus driver derived a “quasi-litigation process,” he said.
A child who felt wronged could bring a case against the classmate they were unhappy with, and they could hire another classmate as their lawyer. Other kids would make up the jury and judge, and Drechsler said he was “almost always hired as a lawyer.”
Those “cases,” which would end with a student paying fines of a dollar that would be pooled into a bus party at the end of the year, were his first experiences with the law. Decades later, he’s now been at McDonald Hopkins LLC in Cleveland for two years practicing business litigation, real estate litigation, and probate and trust litigation after spending 29 years at Buckingham, Doolittle & Burroughs, LLC in Cleveland.
CJN: How did you end up at your firm?
Drechsler: First off, I enjoyed my time at Buckingham. They’re great lawyers. I do a lot of business litigation, but I felt there was a better concentration of business lawyers with more depth. I thought at McDonald Hopkins there would be way more synergy and camaraderie on that front, and there has been. It is just a better fit for me.
CJN: What do you love most about your job?
Drechsler: I would say what I enjoy most is handling these fairly convoluted cases. I am a very strategic person. I love the idea of being one step ahead – sometimes months before a lawsuit is even filed. Clients I work with on an ongoing basis appreciate that. Most have been with me for 20 years or more. It’s been fun, for sure.
CJN: How do you emulate your Jewish heritage in your work?
Drechsler: I think Jewish people have a strong work ethic because of the way we’re raised. With the persecution that Jews have had for thousands of years, it works subliminally to create this idea of working hard and studying harder. It’s what we’ve all gone through together that makes us unbelievably hard working. The persecution is awful and always has been, but it results in great professionals who are dedicated to our craft.
CJN: Who is your mentor? What impact did they have on your professional journey?
Drechsler: I had a lot of good mentors. If you’re fortunate enough to work with someone or a group of people who are excellent in their profession, you pick up their skills and enhance them through your work. I was very fortunate to have several mentors that I was blessed to come across.
CJN: What excites you about the future?
Drechsler: It is exciting to bring in younger partners or associates and let them do far more heavy lifting than I would’ve earlier in my career. Still being involved, but letting them take the reins and show their skills and watch them develop. I really enjoy that, and want it to progress through my career and into retirement. I love working hand-in-hand with them and helping them become much better lawyers.