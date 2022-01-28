About David

Age: 58

Hometown: Orange

Synagogue: Solon Chabad

Undergraduate school: The Ohio State University

Law school: Case Western Reserve University School of Law

First paying job: Busboy at The Saucy Crepe in Beachwood when I was 15

How I relax: Biking, skiing, exercising, lifting, being outside and listening to music

If I weren’t an attorney: Real estate developer

Best advice I ever received: Being an attorney can be very stressful. You’re taking on the battles of your clients, there is a lot at stake. When I was a young associate, one of my mentors told me that the reason you’re good is because you worry. He said you can worry but you have to put it in perspective. You must keep objectivity.

Next Cleveland sports championship: Browns

Must-watch TV: “Dexter: New Blood”

Favorite Northeast Ohio restaurant: ML Tavern