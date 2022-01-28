About Deana

Age: 35

Hometown: Beachwood

Undergraduate school: Boston University

Law school: Benjamin Cardozo School of Law at Yeshiva University

First paying job: High Holy Day synagogue choir member and soloist

What do you do to relax: Get outside, with or without my kids and baking desserts

If I weren’t an attorney: Actor or opera singer

Best advice you ever received: When it comes to taking on work that you’re not really sure you’re able to do in terms of time commitments, I was advised that they probably won’t remember you said no, but they will 100% remember if you say yes to something and do it really badly because you didn’t have time.

Next Cleveland sports championship: Guardians

Must-watch TV: “Grey’s Anatomy”

Favorite Northeast Ohio restaurant: Luigi’s