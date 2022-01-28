About Doron

Hometown: Pepper Pike

Synagogue: Bnai Jeshurun Congregation, where I teach a weekly lesson on the Torah portion of the week

Undergraduate school: Hebrew University in Jerusalem

Law school in U.S.: Columbia University Law School

First paying job: Tennis pro. I taught over 100 kids and adults tennis after the service in the Israeli army, and loved every minute of it. I’d return to this job in a heartbeat.

How I relax: Yoga, hiking

If I weren’t a law professor: Professor of formal logic or professor of Jewish thought

Best advice I ever received: Going up is optional; coming down is mandatory, said about mountain climbing and true everywhere

Next Cleveland sports championship: Cavaliers, of course

Must-watch TV: Netfilx’s “The Innocence Files,” a nine-part documentary about the Innocence Project and the miscarriages of justice in our criminal legal system. I assign it to my students every semester.

Favorite Northeast Ohio restaurant: Taza