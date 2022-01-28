Born and raised in Israel, Doron Kalir completed a full military service before attending law school in Jerusalem and later came to America, where he teaches at Cleveland-Marshall College of Law.
He first began to have an interest in practicing law at 12 years old after reading “Courtroom,” by Quentin Reynolds, which told the story of legendary Jewish lawyer Samuel Leibowitz, who immigrated to America at a young age and became one of the most prominent criminal defense lawyers in America, even defending the Scottsboro Nine before the U.S. Supreme Court.
Kalir’s career path has led him on a similar journey and although he has not appeared in front of the U.S. Supreme Court yet, he did appear before the Supreme Court in Israel three times.
CJN: How gratifying was your military experience?
Kalir: I have an immensely complicated relationship with my military service. I proudly served in a special forces infantry unit (“Sa-ye-ret Giv’-a-ti”), and I know that my unit has done much to secure the borders of Israel from people who wanted to hurt us. Without such units, innocent women and children who live by the border would have been seriously hurt, or worse. With that, I also spent much time in the occupied territories – Gaza and the West Bank. What I’ve witnessed there changed my mind completely with regards to the two people sharing this one tiny piece of land. In my mind, this continued state of occupation is an untenable situation, and it must come to an end. We have to separate the two nations, and create two states, living side by side with proper safety arrangements. Then again, I’ve learned a lot in the army – in particular, about one’s own perceived limitations, and how to overcome those.
CJN: How did your military service influence your desire to practice law?
Kalir: I realized that the rule of law must apply to the actions of the military as well. No one – including the military – can be above the law. Moreover, I gained a lot of respect (for) criminal procedure and the notion of due process. In particular, I came to respect the rights of the accused, like the right not to incriminate oneself during interrogation, the right to confront your accuser, and the right to be notified of your charges – all rights secured by our Constitution.
CJN: Does that service still influence the way you practice law today?
Kalir: Absolutely. The notion of right and wrong, and the idea that power should never be abused were well entrenched during my service, and are still with me today.