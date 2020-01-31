After growing up in Israel and serving in the Israel Defense Forces, Doron M. Kalir left the service wanting to study law.
Now a clinical professor of law at Cleveland State University’s Cleveland-Marshall College of Law, Kalir focuses on a wide array of practice areas from Jewish law to LGBTQ rights. But his journey always loops back to influential experiences while starting out.
“On my first day at Hebrew University, I took a class with professor Gabriela Shalev (later Israel’s Ambassador to the U.N.) and I immediately knew I was in the right place,” he recalled. “The intellectual feast was simply too temping to resist. After graduating, I clerked for then-judge (later Supreme Court of Israel’s chief justice) Miriam Naor, and that sealed the deal.”
CJN: Why did you decide to practice so many areas of law?
Kalir: The LGBTQ fight to gain equal rights is the civil rights struggle of our time. After recognizing that same-sex intimacy is not a criminal violation, the Supreme Court gradually began recognizing several of those rights, culminating with the right to marry. But the fight still remains. In Ohio, today – January 2020 – a gay person may show his colleagues pictures from his constitutionally protected wedding ceremony, only to be fired minutes later for that reason alone. That is simply incomprehensible to me.
CJN: Why is educating the community important to you?
Kalir: I loved teaching from the first day of law school. I adored – and now try to emulate – many of my own law professors. While the saying goes, “if you can’t practice, teach,” I do believe that the most important task we have, as adults, as Clevelanders, and as educators is to prepare the next generation. And by the next generation, I do not only mean jurists. ... When I teach class today, I never know if I am talking to the next Carl Stokes, Ohio chief justice or leading social advocate. It’s truly humbling.
Kalir said all of his work is inspired by a simple guiding philosophy: be kind to others and yourself.
“Over the years, I’ve come to realize that criticizing my students, as well as my sons, is important, but praising them is yet much more important,” he said. “The same is true for friends, colleagues and loved ones. Indeed, all positive feedback is way more beneficial, instructive and efficient than criticism. ... Thus, I never try to spare kind words from others. And the same is true for one’s self. ... Be kind to yourself – you are the first line of defense, always.”