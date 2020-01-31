About Doron

Age: Would not reveal

Residence: Pepper Pike

Synagogue: Teaches monthly Shi’ur class on portion of the week at B’nai Jeshurun Congregation, and attends Congregation Shaarey Tikvah

Family: Partner, Shiri Katz; children, Gabi (13) and Michael (10)

Undergraduate: Not really, in Israel, where I was born and raised, you serve in the military between ages 18 to 21.

Law school: Hebrew University; Columbia Law School

Hobbies: Playing sports with the boys, including tennis, pingpong, basketball, yoga, rock climbing and all things mountain

My favorites ...

Jewish movie: “When Harry Met Sally”

Jewish celebrity: Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg

Jewish food: Hummus, although here I intentionally conflate “Jewish” and “Israeli.” I can survive on a lonely island on hummus alone.

Jewish holiday: While Sukkot, Purim and Passover are serious candidates, Chanukah takes the cake

Jewish tradition: In Israel, the voluntary non-driving on Yom Kippur. It was always amazing to me, as a young child, to ‘own’ the streets and highways for a day with our bikes and skateboards. We were free to roam without a car in sight.