Doug Eppler’s law career was born out of a love for giving advice to friends and sticking up for those he cared about.
“This was when I was younger, sort of in high school and college,” Eppler said. “I am sure it wasn’t the best advice, but I liked doing it. I originally was at Syracuse University for journalism, but I decided at one point it wasn’t for me. I was trying to figure out what to do, but in between my love for giving advice and advocacy, and a love of writing, I decided to go to law school.”
Now, the 39-year-old Shaker Heights resident is a partner at Walter Haverfield in Cleveland, where he is a member of the litigation services group. Eppler practices creditors’ rights enforcement, commercial litigation, and trust and estate litigation. Regarding his practice area, Eppler said part of it was “circumstance” once he graduated law school and started practicing at Ziegler Metzger LLP in Cleveland.
“When I graduated in 2010, there were a lot of foreclosures going on,” he recalled. “The firm I started with had a strong practice in that – trust and estate litigation, and creditors’ rights. It wasn’t that I necessarily sought it out, but once I started working on it, I found it was very interesting work. So, I stuck with it.”
Part of that interest in advocating for others was born out of his Jewish upbringing, Eppler said.
“To some extent, it is so ingrained in me that I don’t even realize it,” said Eppler, who celebrated his bar mitzvah at Congregation Bethaynu and was confirmed there as well. “We learn that sense of justice – anytime you take on a new case, you recognize that there are always two sides to every story. Any time there is a sense of fairness, or general right or wrong, you want to advocate and fight for your client, especially if what has happened to them isn’t fair.”
Thinking back on the last 13 years of his law career, Eppler said he finds it difficult to pinpoint a highlight. But, he added that any win – big or small – is something to be proud of.
“Any time you get a successful resolution in litigation, whether it’s through a settlement or ruling, it is a good feeling,” Eppler said. “You’ve helped solve someone’s problem.”
Recognizing that he wouldn’t be the lawyer he is today without the support of many mentors over the years, Eppler said he is currently experiencing a career turning point – from mentee to mentor.
“I’ve been really fortunate to have excellent mentors throughout my career,” he said. “Mentors that had all different styles, but at the end of the day, really taught me that when you’re representing someone, it is a privilege and responsibility. So, I think one of the next things I want to be is a mentor myself, which I am learning is a whole new skill set. The turning point is being in that next phase.”
And for that new generation of lawyers, Eppler had a piece of advice: communication is key.
“Always make sure that you’re communicating clearly,” he said. “In any good relationship, whether that’s with colleagues or clients, the key is always clear communication. It sounds so simple, but it is something that if you keep it in mind, it is always helpful.”