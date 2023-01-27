A self-described challenging child always interested in arguing her position, Ellen Mandell had wanted to be a lawyer since she was 4 years old when she became hooked on “Perry Mason.”
For the last 34 years, she has operated her own firm, Mandell Law, where she primarily practices in the area of family law.
“I made the decision because I wanted to spread my wings,” she said about the decision to go into private practice. “And I interviewed with some law firms and decided that at that particular point in time in my life, I really wanted to be on own and see what I could accomplish on my own. And I stuck with it.”
Prior to her private practice, Mandell briefly worked for three attorneys following her graduation from Cleveland State University College of Law and then for Judge Burt Griffin at the Cuyahoga County Common Pleas Court as a law clerk where she drafted opinions.
“Then I went out into private practice, and initially I was going to work in the area of personal injury, but I gravitated towards domestic relations, family law, and I’ve been doing that ever since,” she said, adding she shared an office space with other family law attorneys and those were the cases that had come to her.
Private practice offers Mandell the benefit of choosing the clients she wants to work for, as well as offer her clients more individualized attention to ensure the best possible outcome.
She shared a story of offering advice to a doctor going through a marital issue who came back a year later with a gift basket to thank her after the advice helped her move forward and take the right steps.
“I was very gratified to hear that,” Mandell said. “My most rewarding cases are the ones where I get my clients out of a bad situation or an unhappy situation, and they’re able to move forward happily. Not everyone who gets divorced is happy at the end of it, and I can’t change that for them. Their lives are going to change, but I’m gratified when I can give them the best possible outcome under the circumstances and enable them to move forward.”
As a past bar counsel for the Cuyahoga County Bar Association, she has also worked in the area of professional ethics, an area that has always interested her, to prosecute and defend attorneys facing ethical violation charges.
She recalled learning about Jewish ethics and fairness at her temple high school, Temple Emanu El in Orange.
“That has carried me a long way,” she said. “If you followed simple precepts of Talmudic law, you are generally doing the right thing.”
As part of family law, Mandell has also handled probate law cases such as new wills and powers of attorney after a divorce. She has also represented victims of domestic violence, and done a number of adoptions.
Mandell shared some advice she has learned from other experienced attorneys and her own experience as a lawyer in private practice. Namely, to know when to not take a client when you know that you cannot make them happy. “If it’s not a good fit, it’s not a good fit,” she said.
“And the other thing I’ve learned from talking to my colleagues and contemporaries is do what makes you happy, do what makes you feel fulfilled,” Mandell said. “Try not to take it home with you. Try to do your best, know you’ve done your best and leave it in the office.”