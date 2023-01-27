Arguing a case in front of the United States Supreme Court is the pinnacle of any trial or appellate lawyer’s career, but what made that accomplishment personally meaningful for Eric Zagrans was having his children in attendance.
It was one of the three goals he set for himself on the onset of becoming a lawyer, and he accomplished it in 2005.
“The first time my children had the chance to see me as a lawyer in a courtroom was appearing before the United States Supreme Court,” Zagrans said. “That was a real thrill for me.”
As an attorney with a private practice, he said this was a rare, but extraordinary experience to make a presentation to the Supreme Court justices. Zagrans has offices in Columbus and Solon.
Another goal he set was to become a member of the American Law Institute, the leading independent organization in the United States producing scholarly work to clarify, modernize and improve the law, according to its website. He became an elected member in 1987 and a life member after 25 years in 2012.
Zagrans, who followed in his father’s footsteps in becoming a lawyer after first wanting to be an astrophysicist, said his last goal was to be appointed as a federal judge.
He has been a lawyer for 45 years, starting out as a law clerk to a federal judge, then worked for three large law firms, one international professional services firm as associate general counsel, and becoming a law professor at Case Western Reserve University in Cleveland, before opening his own firm in 1994.
He recalls asking a respected lawyer in Baltimore as a law clerk about the benefits of having a private practice, to which he responded, “Eric, every day when I looked to find out the answer to why something was done the way it was done or wasn’t done the way it should have been done, the only person that I have to look to is the one who is looking back at me in the mirror.”
“That is the challenge and that is the satisfaction of having your own firm,” Zagrans said. “And I always remembered that comment that he made to me when I was just starting out.”
Another guiding principle that has stuck with him since he was a law student came from Judge David Bazelon, whom he respected and admired, as he would tell law clerks asking for advice on cases that the person needed a writ of rachmanus, the Yiddish word for “compassion.”
“That’s what the law should be,” Zagrans said. “It should be the rules, it should be the law, but it should also be blended with or sprinkled with principles like rachmanus.”