Evan Hirsch, a principal attorney with Singerman, Mills, Desberg & Kauntz Co., LPA who specializes in real estate and business transactions, said he wouldn’t change a thing about his job.
Throughout the years, he’s dabbled in commercial real estate acquisitions, sales, development, financing, leasing, joint venture formation, business acquisitions and sales, corporate organization/governance, and general contract drafting and review. He provides his services to tenants, landlords, developers and lending institutions, as well as manufacturers and service providers in numerous industries. With all of his experience, it’s clear Hirsch really likes what he does and the clients he serves.
CJN: What did you want to be when you grew up and why?
Hirsch: President of the United States because I hear the house has a bowling alley.
CJN: What inspired you to enter law?
Hirsch: My freshman year biology grade just didn’t cut it.
CJN: Why did you want to focus on real estate and business transactions?
Hirsch: My family had some commercial real estate investments and I interned at Apollo Housing Capital and Forest City in their respective legal departments. I truly enjoy working with developers and business owners to not only provide excellent legal work, but also understand their enterprise and try to be helpful to their growth and success outside of the billable hour.
CJN: What skills are most important for being successful in your practice?
Hirsch: Understanding what is really important for the client and figuring out solutions to problems or issues that can work for everyone involved.
CJN: What is a memorable moment you still remember from work?
Hirsch: Being involved soup-to-nuts in the development of the Van Aken District in Shaker Heights.
CJN: What is your most frequently given piece of legal advice?
Hirsch: Being a transactional lawyer is not a 9 to 5 job. It requires more work to gain the experience to really help clients with their legal needs.
CJN: What does being a lawyer mean to you?
Hirsch: It means you have a unique ability to understand the “rules of the world” and the ability to change those rules to fit the needs of the day.