An attorney for 25 years, Franklin C. Malemud has been perfecting his craft in the practice of trust and estate litigation for the last 21 years.
He said his experience as a young lawyer exposed him to many well-known attorneys in town that were known for what he would call a “niche practice.” So, when he was asked to join a firm’s trust and estate litigation practice group, that is where he began to focus his work.
“While work-life balance is important, it’s also important not to forget (that in order) to become exceptional at something, you have to put a lot of time into your craft,” Malemud said. “The sooner you get there, the sooner you have more control over that work-life balance.”
With his experience and expertise, he has helped grow a practice group and often mentors young lawyers. While Malemud has practiced in the area of trust and estate litigation for the past two decades, his experiences go beyond his current work at McDonald Hopkins in Cleveland.
As a high school student, Malemud was involved in student government and held leadership positions with BBYO Ohio Northern Region. With an interest in government and governing, in college he studied political science and interned with then-Ohio Attorney General Lee Fisher, now the dean of Cleveland State University College of Law.
Malemud ended up losing interest in the politics, but enjoyed the experience of working with the state’s top lawyer and continued onto law school, where he found his strength in writing and persuasion, he said.
Gravitating toward litigation, he said his “first job out of law school was a high-volume civil litigation firm. I had great trial and appellate experience at a relatively young age.”
As his practice focuses on disputes and problem-solving involving family members in inheritance claim issues, he said his cases are often very personal and emotional for those involved. While his goal is to win the case for his clients, Malemud works hard to try and keep intact the family dynamic, he said.
“The most challenging (aspect) is trying to use litigation to get closure and help people move on from the raw emotional moments that they’re experiencing,” Malemud said. “And of course, the most rewarding aspect is providing them that closure.”
Behind the work he does are his Jewish beliefs in concepts like tzedakah and helping others.
“The core tenet of tzedakah, which instills a moral obligation to help others, has been something that has been part of my law practice,” Malemud said. “And trying to make sure that what I’m doing provides counseling to help families solve their disputes.”