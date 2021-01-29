About Gary

Age: 66

Hometown: Bainbridge Township

Family: Wife, Linda; Melissa, Daniel

Undergraduate school: Kent State University

Law school: Cleveland Marshall College of Law and Georgetown University Law Center

First job out of law school: Staff accountant in the tax department at Cohen & Co.

If I weren’t an attorney, I would …: Be a stand up comedian at conventions for accountants

My favorites ...

Favorite Jewish-themed movie: “Crossing Delancey”

Favorite Jewish celebrity: Billy Crystal

Favorite Jewish food: Gefilte fish

Favorite Jewish holiday: Passover

Favorite Jewish tradition: The annual giving of gefilte fish to shiksas and watching their faces when they eat it, without horseradish.