Attorney H. Jeffrey Schwartz has 30 years experience in the business restructuring and insolvency practice. He got his start in 1980 as a judicial clerk to a U.S. bankruptcy judge at a time of growth in the practice.
Throughout his career, Schwartz has worked with clients to achieve the best outcomes in their case. He is co-chair of the firm’s business restructuring and insolvency practice group.
Each case offers its own nuance and challenge to overcome, but the outcome and gratitude from clients who have worked with him continues to motivate Schwartz towards success.
CJN: What has your career path looked like?
Schwartz: I have been fortunate to create financial outcomes for many of my clients that were inconceivably lucrative for them at the outset of the engagements.
CJN: What made you interested in business restructuring and insolvency?
Schwartz: In 1980 here in the Rust Belt, business restructuring and reorganizations decidedly appeared to be a growth area of the law.
CJN: What has been the most rewarding part of your job?
Schwartz: My clients continual expressions of deep gratitude and telling me twenty years on that I saved them financially and reputationally.
CJN: What are a company’s options when facing bankruptcy?
Schwartz: They’re always bespoke.
CJN: How does a company know when it is time to seek counsel in a bankruptcy?
Schwartz: When a default can be perceived on the horizon.
CJN: How has COVID-19 impacted companies and your field?
Schwartz: Both positively and negatively. COVID-19 has not been monolithic: It has been a godsend to the residential real estate, online retailers, home appliance, delivery and furnishings markets even as it’s savaged the hospitality, cruise and restaurant industries.
CJN: How can a company bounce back after facing bankruptcy?
Schwartz: Happens all the time in my practice.
CJN: What accomplishment are you most proud of in your career?
Schwartz: Steering successful outcomes for my clients and their stakeholders.
CJN: When you are not practicing law, what do you like to do in your free time?
Schwartz: Vigorous physical exercise, theater and reading.