Hannah Kraus has always wanted to be an attorney, inspired by her father and a family full of legal professionals. She has realized that goal as an associate for Kohrman Jackson & Krantz, where she is part of the firm’s Litigation & Arbitration and Labor & Employment groups.
“I think being exposed to the legal profession at such a young age set the stage for my desire to eventually become an attorney myself,” Kraus said. “My dad, specifically, is my biggest career inspiration. Growing up, I remember seeing how much he loved his career and how fulfilled he was as a litigator in both the public and private sector. From a young age, I admired my dad’s passion for his work and wanted the same for myself in my future career.”
CJN: What motivates you each day?
Kraus: I dreamed of becoming an attorney for over a decade, so finally being a practicing attorney with an incredible job at an exceptional firm pushes me to continue to work hard. When I am faced with a challenge at work, I remind myself to just soak it all in because I worked for 25 years to be exactly where I am. I also have a strong desire to help people in a meaningful way, and being an attorney puts me in a very unique position to truly make a significant impact on people’s lives.
CJN: How does your faith play a role in how you approach your work?
Kraus: I prioritize honesty, integrity and respect, all of which are prominent Jewish values that my parents instilled in me. I also believe that my desire to utilize my career to help people stems from the importance of giving back, or tzedakah, in the Jewish faith. My Jewish culture and faith remain a huge piece of my identity, so I really think it shows itself in all facets of my work.
CJN: What would you say are your strengths as an attorney?
Kraus: Attorneys can be intimidating and many people have preconceived notions about the profession as a whole. I pride myself on being very approachable, reliable and responsive. I also have the unique ability to easily connect and communicate with others. Every practicing attorney graduated from law school, passed the bar and can draft a legal brief, but not all attorneys can connect on a human level with their clients. I believe that clients can trust me, not only as their legal adviser, but also as a trusted confidant.
CJN: When you face challenges in your life, how do you overcome them?
Kraus: I tell myself to keep pushing forward. Most challenges are not permanent, so I consistently remind myself that the situation, whether it be personal or professional, is only temporary. I try to tackle difficult situations head-on and remain as positive as I possibly can. I also turn to my faith and my family when dealing with something really challenging. During these times, I find it comforting to believe in something bigger than myself.
CJN: What do you see as the next steps in your career?
Kraus: I am excited to continue my career at Kohrman Jackson & Krantz where I am fortunate to work with very experienced attorneys from whom I am learning invaluable skills. I want to take advantage of these opportunities to grow both personally and professionally, and I am excited to continue pursuing my passion of helping people and making a meaningful difference as an attorney.