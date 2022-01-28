About Hannah

Age: 25

Hometown: Solon

Synagogue: Solon Chabad

Undergraduate school: The Ohio State University

Law school: Cleveland State University Cleveland-Marshall College of Law

First paying job: Babysitter

How I relax: Reading on my Kindle or watching TV with a cup of coffee.

If I weren’t an attorney: I would be a teacher. I love kids.

Best advice I ever received: Don’t stress over things you can’t change. Focus on things that are within your control.

Next Cleveland sports championship: Browns. 2023 is our year.

Must-watch TV: “Desperate Housewives” and “Grey’s Anatomy” are my all-time favorite shows.

Favorite Northeast Ohio restaurant: Marble Room