Jamie R. Lebovitz is a trial lawyer who represents plaintiffs following airplane crashes in a practice he likens to David and Goliath, often standing up to airlines and aviation companies and their fleets of lawyers.
Lebovitz of Nurenberg Paris, Heller & McCarthy of Cleveland won a plaintiff $7.45 million in 1997, the largest Ohio plane crash personal injury verdict. In his career, which has included major airline and private jet crashes, he has negotiated settlements and won trials recovering more than $350 million for his clients, the single largest settlement being $25 million.
To Lebovitz, though, in addition to the research and the trials, the work is also about relationship building and about helping families heal from the trauma of sudden losses, and he maintains connections with his clients for years after the cases have resolved. As an example, he invited former clients who live in Eugene, Ore., to his daughter’s bat mitzvah, and they came.
CJN: Do you have your pilot’s license?
Lebovitz: I did take some flying lessons when I was young, but I never went and got my pilot’s license. It was quite expensive at the time, still is and I never really pursued it because with a young family, and knowing what I knew about the frequency of general aviation accidents, I thought that it was too much risk and little reward.
CJN: Why are pilots so frequently blamed for crashes?
Lebovitz: It’s kind of like the pilots are guilty until proven innocent. You have to look at it holistically and appreciate the fact that the vast majority of pilots are very well trained, experienced and safety conscious. And so it can’t simply be an error or omission on the part of the pilot. In a typical airplane crash accident, there is never one cause. It’s generally a multiplicity of causes, any one of which, if it had not occurred, would have prevented the crash.
CJN: What was your first airplane crash case?
Lebovitz: I’ve been representing families in these circumstances, which are the most tragic you could possibly imagine, since 1985. It was a military charter bringing back soldiers from a peacekeeping mission in the Middle East. And it crashed after a refueling stop in Gander, Newfoundland, back in December of 1985, and claimed the lives of over 260 soldiers and officers, some of whom resided in Northeast Ohio. Unfortunately, the charter carrier didn’t want to spend the funds necessary to de-ice the plane on the tarmac in a snowstorm. It crashed on takeoff and everybody was killed.
CJN: Knowing what you know, do you fly?
Lebovitz: I avoided flying 737 aircraft as much as I could when I was litigating a case on the rudder system, but I’ve never grounded myself. There were times where I was flying over 100,000 miles a year because the vast majority of my cases were all over the country. I’ve been litigating cases in San Francisco, Miami, New York, Atlanta, Salt Lake City, Albuquerque, Seattle, you name it. And I’ve represented people from outside the United States as well just like I’m doing right now in the case against Boeing arising from the second 737 Max crash – Ethiopian Airlines Flight 302 that went down on March 19, 2019. So my work has taken me all over the country, but I’ve also represented a number of families from Ohio who have been victims of a loss like this.
CJN: What’s it like to practice law with your son, Jordan, a partner in the firm?
Lebovitz: It’s a father’s dream come true.