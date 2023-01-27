Jeff Wild always knew he would be a lawyer, even as a child.
Growing up around his architect father’s real estate projects in New York City, Wild developed an affinity for the tangible impact of creating something that came along with his father’s career. Combining that with his desire to help people accomplish their goals while positively impacting communities, commercial real estate law felt like his best route, he said.
Now, 26 years later, Wild is firm administrative partner, chief strategy partner, chair of the real estate and environmental practice group and executive committee member at Benesch, Friedlander, Coplan & Aronoff LLP in Cleveland. He’s been with the firm since graduating from law school in 1997.
“As a lawyer, you’re bringing people together and helping them achieve their collective goals by completing that transaction and mediating the two sides to bring about a successful conclusion,” he said. “That is something I like and one of the reasons why I enjoy not only being a lawyer but a transactional lawyer.”
Wild’s commercial real estate practice has an emphasis on development, acquisitions, dispositions, financing and joint venture work. Likening back to his childhood in New York City, Wild said the tangible nature of his job is the best part.
“When you work on a transaction, you can walk through the development and get a sense of what you’re actually doing,” he said. “We work on large-scale developments across the country and sometimes they take years. But, once you can walk through, touch, feel and see what you built – to me, that is something very powerful.”
A member of Green Road Synagogue in Beachwood, Wild said his Jewish upbringing also plays a central role in his practice.
“Being a Jewish lawyer, Judaism serves as my ethical guidepost every single day,” he said. “I make sure everything we do on behalf of the firm and our clients is guided by Jewish ethics, and that we’re always consistent with those ethics. I think being a Jewish lawyer just puts me in a different position – it’s just the way I naturally think.”
Coming to Cleveland and taking the job at Benesch upon graduation is what Wild considers his career turning point. Growing up and studying in New York City, he met his Clevelander wife while she was studying at Barnard College and the pair got married while he was in law school. Wild recalled that his wife, along with some others, convinced him to consider jobs in Cleveland.
“I fell in love with the city,” said Wild, who was 2019 and 2020 chair of the Jewish Federation of Cleveland’s Campaign for Jewish Needs. “I can’t imagine what my life would be like practicing law in New York or another city. Getting a chance to practice in a city like Cleveland with the level of legal sophistication at a firm like Benesch that still has a Midwest mentality made this the best decision I ever made.”
For the next generation of lawyers looking to make that leap, Wild said working hard only gets you so far.
“Work hard and work smart, but also get out there and meet as many people as possible,” he said. “In addition to getting your work done, build your network early on in your career. That is going to be tremendously helpful for you. You’ll be a far more successful lawyer, business developer or manager the larger your network is.”